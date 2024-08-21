Key Lions Player Injured During Training Camp

The Detroit Lions are looking solid going into the upcoming season, but sadly, one key player suffered an injury during training camp on Wednesday, August 21.

Lions right tackle Penei Sewell was forced to leave practice after suffering an injury to his left foot.

How Penei Sewell’s Injury Went Down

The injury occurred as Detroit was nearing the end of their final major training camp practice before their last game of the 2024 preseason, which is set for Saturday, August 24, against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This practice involved the starters, because it was intended to help starters prepare for their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

With starters on the field, there’s always a possibility of an injury that could hurt the team in the regular season.

Towards the end of Detroit’s first-team scrimmage, Sewell looked like he injured his foot and had to get help from trainers.

Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network that “trainers took off [Sewell’s] shoe and were checking his ankle and foot before he walked – slowly but without assistance – (to) the locker room for further testing.”

Rogers elaborated more on Sewell’s injury and what it looked like to those attending practice.

“After a second-down pass play — a deep shot intended for tight end Brock Wright — Sewell remained on the ground, requiring attention from the team’s training staff,” Rogers wrote. “He eventually got to his feet and hobbled to the sideline, where his shoe was removed for a closer look at the injury.”

Rogers added, “Sewell grimaced as the trainer worked down his lower leg, from his ankle to his toes. He eventually made the long walk back to the locker room, slowly but without assistance, for further medical evaluation.”

Penei Sewell Would Be Difficult to Replace

Colby Sorsdal replaced the right tackle for the rest of practice, according to Rogers. Sorsdal is a second-year lineman from William & Mary and is in the running with Dan Skipper to be the main backup to Sewell and left tackle Taylor Decker. Skipper is also injured, out with an ankle injury, but is expected to be back at practice the week of August 26.

Following practice, the official word from the Lions was that Sewell suffered a foot injury. The Lions didn’t share any news on the severity of the injury, and head coach Dan Campbell won’t be doing any press until after Saturday’s preseason game, so that information will likely come out this weekend.

Let’s hope Sewell’s injury isn’t severe, because losing him would have a major impact on Detroit’s offensive line. Sewell has started every game and played 1,178 snaps last year. Sewell’s overall last season was 90.7, and he closed out the season with a 93.1 run-blocking grade. Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley has even compared Sewell to Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.

The Lions are relying on Sewell to be a key part of their offensive line going into the new season, and it would be difficult to replace the chemistry he’s built with quarterback Jared Goff and the rest of the line.