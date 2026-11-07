Lions Get Major Update on Potential Khalil Mack Trade

The Detroit Lions fan base has a dream that the team will make a major splash on the trade market for a defensive playmaker. A cornerback should be at the top of the wish list, but a new edge rusher could make a significant impact for Detroit’s defense as well.

One name that has surfaced around the Lions in trade rumors is veteran Khalil Mack. But Saturday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter threw cold water on the idea Mack could land in Detroit or anywhere else before Tuesday.

“Despite their 0-7 record, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to tell teams that they have no interest in trading Khalil Mack, and the veteran pass rusher will not be going anywhere before Tuesday’s deadline, according to sources,” wrote Rapoport and Schefter.

“The Chargers have prioritized keeping Mack for the leadership he provides and the talent he brings, characterizing him as a pillar of the organization. They might be winless, but they are not acting that way in any trade discussions regarding any of their players.”

Lions Won’t Land Khalil Mack Before NFL Trade Deadline

Mack will turn 36 years old in February and will be a free agent in March. That has made Mack an obvious trade candidate for a lot of pundits with the Chargers 0-7.

But two of the biggest NFL insiders all but ruled out the Chargers moving on from Mack. Additionally, Rapoport and Schefter cast major doubt on the Chargers trading any of their valuable veterans.

More than likely, the Lions probably weren’t a front runner to land Mack anyway. Given Brad Holmes’ history as Detroit’s general manager, a blockbuster deal before Tuesday would be surprising. Additionally, if the Lions make an addition, it should be a cornerback.

But, the Lions were probably one of the top five most mentioned teams as a potential trade destination for Mack before Saturday.

In seven games this season, Mack has posted five tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and three sacks. His most recent Pro Bowl nomination came two years ago in 2024.

Mack has played for the Chargers since 2022. His five seasons with the team is more than any other club in his NFL career.