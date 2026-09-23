Lions Trade Pitch Secures $18 Million Edge-Rusher to Bolster Ailing Defense

The Detroit Lions will clearly need to lean on the offense most of the year if they hope to be competitive through December and into January, but picking up at least one more playmaking defender feels crucial if the team hopes to meet its ceiling.

A handful of options could come available as the trade deadline nears, as some teams fall out of contention early and become sellers. One group in grave danger of that, despite its obvious plans to the contrary, is the Los Angeles Chargers.

L.A. is 0-2 with losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, both of which won just three games last season and tied for the worst record in the NFL. The Chargers’ schedule now gets brutal with matchups against the Seattle Seahawks (road), Denver Broncos (home), Kansas City Chiefs (road) and Los Angeles Rams (road) — and that’s just the next four weeks.

If things keep heading south for Los Angeles, pass-rusher Khalil Mack should become a strong trade chip. The 35-year-old edge defender returned to the Chargers on a one-year deal worth $18 million this offseason, but should prove more valuable in terms of his potential trade return if/when team’s playoff hopes begin to fall out of reach.

Khalil Mack Still Has Pass-Rushing Juice in 13th NFL Season

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Mack as part of his top-10 list of Week 3 trade candidates around the league and dubbed the Lions as a top suitor for his services.