Lions Share Latest Jared Goff Update Amid Injury Scare

Availability is one of the biggest assets a player can bring to the table. The Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has built a reputation as someone who is rarely sidelined, and he doesn’t have a significant injury history, especially during his six seasons with the Detroit Lions. However, the Lions’ Wednesday practice report ahead of the New England Patriots game told a different story.

Jared Goff had limited practice yesterday, as he is reportedly dealing with a chest injury, raising concerns among Lions fans. However, the latest practice report has provided a welcome boost. According to the Lions practice report, the signal-caller had a full practice with the team on November 12. As the 32-year-old is traveling to Germany, his full participation in practice means he is likely to start the game as planned.

Besides Goff, Amon Ra St Brown and Brian Branch had limited practices yesterday due to rib and hip injuries. But they are also back in full practice in the latest practice report, eliminating doubts about their participation in the next game against the Patriots.

The update is certainly reassuring, considering Goff’s durability since arriving in Detroit in 2021.

Jared Goff Has Missed Only Three Games Since 2021

Jared Goff is known as a classic pocket passer with limited rushing games, which certainly plays a role in keeping him healthy. Since arriving in Detroit, he has missed only three games— all in his first season with the Lions.

2021 was the first season of Dan Campbell in charge, when the Lions finished with a dismal 3-13 record. Due to an oblique strain, he missed the Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns. Then, he missed two more games in the same season, including the last game of the regular season when he picked up a late-season knee injury.

However, the Lions star showed incredible durability after the shaky start of his Lions career. From 2022 to 2025, he has managed to play all 17 regular-season games each year, while also suiting up in the playoffs. Furthermore, he has featured in all 8 games this campaign. Playing his sixth season with the Honolulu Blues, he has now played 90 NFL games.

Staying healthy has also helped him maintain a remarkable level of consistency throughout the years, as his numbers in the NFL speak for themselves.

Jared Goff’s Consistency Has Translated Into Four Straight 4,400-Yard Seasons

With injuries bothering him in his first season with the Lions, he logged only 3,245 passing yards that year, which was his second-lowest cumulative total after the rookie campaign (1089). But as he remained healthy for the following four years, Jared Goff’s production was one of the best in the NFL.

He racked up 4,438 passing yards in 2022, and 4,575 passing yards the following season when the Lions reached the NFC divisional championship game. The trend continued in 2024 when the franchise showed remarkable dominance with a 15-2 record and the QB1 played a major role with 4,629 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns. Last season, the team struggled, but Goff finished with 4,564 yards, right behind the NFL MVP Matthew Stafford. This season, he already has 2,134 passing yards in just 8 games.