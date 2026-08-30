Latest Round Of Lions Cuts Includes 2026 Draft Selection

The Detroit Lions have already made a round of roster cuts as they work to get to the 53-man roster by 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday evening, cutting LB Troy Reeder and TE Zach Horton.

And now, the Lions have announced a second wave of roster cuts which includes a 2026 Draft selection.

As part of their second wave of roster cuts, the Lions have released rookie DL Tyre West along with DL Myles Adams.

The Lions, who open the 2026 regular season on Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field, have more roster decisions to make in short order to be fully compliant to have the 53-man roster set by Sunday evening.

The Detroit Lions Have Released Rookie DL Tyre West, Whom They Selected In The 2026 NFL Draft

A Tifton, Georgia native, West spent four seasons at Tennessee, where he saw his production increase after each year. After recording nine tackles and two sacks as a freshman in 2022, he’d eventually finish with a career-high 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks as a senior in 2025.

He also earned an invitation to the 2026 Senior Bowl after totaling 64 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles across 47 career games.

The Lions took him in the seventh round (222nd overall pick) in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he underwhelmed in Training Camp. That, along with the emergence of such young names like Skyler Gill-Howard and Ahmed Hassanein, West became one of Detroit’s first cuts.

The Lions Have Also Released DL Myles Adams

Meanwhile, the Lions have informed Myles Adams that he’s among their roster cuts, just as he was last season before he landed on the club’s practice squad.

Originally from Arlington, TX, Adams played college football at Rice before signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before eventually being released from their practice squad.

He then joined the Seattle Seahawks‘ practice squad before making his debut in December 2021. After another stint with the practice squad in 2024, the Lions signed him that November.

So far in his NFL career, he’s amassed 34 tackles with a pair of sacks and one pass deflection.