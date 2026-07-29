Latest Detroit Lions Power Ranking Isn’t Good News For 2026

The long wait for Detroit Lions fans has come to a close, as the club officially opens up Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026 NFL season in which they hope to return to the Playoffs after falling just short for the first time since 2023.

Of course, there will have to be plenty of things that go right for the team, which not only includes top-notch performances on the field but along with their key players remaining healthy.

But coming into the season, not all outlets are feeling confident about Detroit’s chances of success in the upcoming campaign.

Fox Sports Is Not Confident In The Chances Of The Detroit Lions In 2026

According to Fox NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, the Lions are at +1900 odds to bring home the Motor City’s first Super Bowl title, ranking them 15th overall in the League.

He wrote:

“The Lions did the right thing releasing CB Terrion Arnold, their 2024 first-round pick, after he was arrested on kidnapping and robbery charges. He missed half the season last year, and their secondary will be more than fine without him.”

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Expressed His Excitement Following Minicamp

Coming out of minicamp, Lions head coach expressed his excitement about things to come in the 2026 NFL season, saying that he’s confident in the players and the coaching staff that they have.

“Yeah, I’m excited. I am,” Campbell said. “I feel really good about where we’re at right now. Knowing what we’re getting into six weeks from now, I feel really good. I feel great about the staff and I feel like we have the right type of players that we’re going to need to rely on. And the surrounding spots, positions, areas, man, we’ve got some really good competition. I mean, some of the best we’ve had since I’ve been here in different areas. That’s exciting, because there is no greater motivator than the guy who’s pushing you. He’s trying to get what you think is yours. There’s nothing better.”

Meanwhile, general manager Brad Holmes stated his belief shortly after the season came to a close that his club isn’t far off from where they would like to be.

“I don’t think that we’re that far off. I personally don’t. We have a lot of good players. We have a lot of good young, ascending players. We have a really good quarterback [in Jared Goff]. We have the right coach [in Dan Campbell],” Holmes said on Jan. 8 following Detroit’s season-ending win over the rival Bears.

“I do think that we’re very close. And hey, look, maybe that’s one of the items that needs to be looked back on is thinking that you are so close and so then now you start changing some things because you only need this piece and you only need that piece. And it’s like, ‘No. Uh-uh. Who’s the best player to fit for what we’re trying to do that has gotten us to have the expectations that we have as a football team right now.'”