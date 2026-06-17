Latest Analyst Rankings Reward Dan Campbell’s Impact on Lions

Before Dan Campbell stepped on the sidelines of Detroit, the Lions were hardly a part of the big conversation, remaining just another name in the NFC North division. However, the perception started to change after the 50-year-old arrived in 2021. In five years, he has transformed them into a unit that can go toe-to-toe with any heavyweights in the league.

Despite failing to reach the playoffs last season, his side kept the competitive edge with a winning record. Heading into the 2026 campaign, he is viewed as one of the sharpest coaching minds in the NFL, earning him a place in the top 10 best coaches in the league, according to Bleacher Report‘s Gary Davenport.

“The 50-year-old (Dan Campbell) is 52-43-1 as Lions head coach, and it cannot be denied that he has completely changed the culture in Detroit. No one takes the Lions lightly anymore.” wrote Gary Davenport recently, placing him 9th in his list.

Except for his first season, Campbell had maintained a winning record in his other four seasons as the Lions’ head coach, reaching the postseason twice. Despite just five seasons, he has already entrenched his name in the franchise’s history book.

Dan Campbell’s Winning Ways Have Earned a Place in Franchise History

The Honolulu Blues have been in the NFL for nearly a century, with several reputed coaches taking charge of the organization. With just half a decade under his belt, the current head coach has already entered the team’s elite list, showing the rapid progress of his squad.

Campbell now sits at the third among the most successful head coaches in the history of the Detroit Lions with 48 regular-season wins to his name. Wayne Fontes (1988-96) leads the chart with 66 wins, the most by any Lions coach. He is followed by George Clark and George Wilson, both with 53 victories as HCs.

Given Campbell already has 48 wins, another winning season could push him into the second spot on the Lions’ all-time coaching list. As the 50-year-old has turned the team’s fortunes around, the Lions now rank at the 11th spot among the NFL teams with most wins since the 2021 campaign— the year he became the HC. Whereas in the pre-Campbell era, the franchise regularly occupied a spot near the bottom of the league’s winning records. To build this strong momentum, he has followed a roadmap in Detroit.

How Campbell Built a Winning Foundation at Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell has climbed into the list of one of the elite coaches in the NFL by adopting the modern style of leadership that promotes a winning culture. His ability to organize the roster and make crucial decisions has paved the way for the Lions’ success.

He has become one of the forward-thinking coaches in the NFL, with a psychological understanding of the game’s momentum, a willingness to take risks, and an aggressive approach in key game situations. The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions in 2023 was a bright example of his out-of-the-box thinking. Campbell took a big chance with a surprise fake punt that ended up being a touchdown, helping his team secure a 21-20 win against Andy Reid’s side.

Moreover, Campbell’s vision works well with GM Brad Holmes. They prefer gritty draft picks like Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell over flashy starters from free agency, which has helped to build a strong and young roster.