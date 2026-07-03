One New Leaked Uniform Detail Has Detroit Lions Fans Excited

The Detroit Lions revealed last year that they had joined the NFL’s new Rivalries program, an initiative that introduces specially designed alternate uniforms inspired by each team’s local culture and community.

While Detroit did not unveil its Rivalries jersey during the most recent season, the organization is still slated to introduce the new look sometime during the 2026 campaign. Whenever it makes its debut, the alternate uniform is expected to draw plenty of attention and excitement from the fan base.

Now, it looks as though some of that design may have been leaked, and is making the rounds online with plenty of reaction from the fans.

The Detroit Lions Colors For Their Rivalry Uniforms Have Been Leaked

According to NFL Fashion Advice on X, formerly known as Twitter, the colors the Lions will have for that new look include Field Silver / Blue Spark / Black.

Speaking during an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket last August, Wood said the Lions would be part of the second group of NFL teams scheduled to unveil their new Rivalries uniform.

“The first eight teams are going to be rolled out next week, so you’ll get a look at what the league is thinking about,” Wood said in August. “And we have an idea of what ours is going to look like. We’ve seen a couple iterations of it and I would say that it’s consistent with us but a little bit of a modern twist to it. I think the fans will like it.”

The Lions Are The Latest Club To Introduce Rivalry Uniforms

Teams from the AFC East and NFC West were the first to debut the new looks.

“The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival,” Taryn Hutt, NFL vice president of club marketing, said as part of the initial news release.

“Nike has a rich history with football, and we’re excited to partner with the NFL on this new Rivalries program to help grow the sport and expand it for the next generation,” said Ryan Airhart, Director, NFL Apparel Product Design at Nike. “Each uniform was designed in collaboration with the club it represents to authentically reflect what makes their team, fans and communities wholly unique.”

“Yeah, we’re the second year of the Rivalry uniforms, so if you watched last year, two divisions wore them,” Lions president Rod Wood explained to journalist Brad Galli in May. “You get to wear them once at a home game against one of your division opponents. And so, once the schedule comes out in May and we know who we’re playing at what games and primetime versus Sunday afternoon, we’ll sit down and figure out the best time to unveil them.”

“I’m pretty excited about them,” he continued. “They’re kind of consistent with our colors and our look, but I think with a little modern twist that the fans are going to like. That was a process that we went through over several years with Nike and telling them what we would be interested in. They’d come back with a version, we’d push back and it goes back and forth. We finally settled on one that I think everyone’s going to like.”