Lions’ Left Guard Battle Takes Twist as Dan Campbell Reveals Week 1 Plan

As Week 1 is inching closer, Dan Campbell is set to have his starting lineup set. However, the battle for one position remains wide open: the left guard. With both Christian Mahogany and Ben Bartch impressing during the offseason and training camp, the season opener at the position remains a mystery.

With no definite answer on who could be the starting LG, head coach Dan Campbell was inevitably asked who would be the frontrunner, and the 50-year-old gave a dubious answer without naming a clear favorite.

“Today, they’re (Christian Mahogany and Ben Bartch) gonna split,” Campbell said. “I see them splitting on Thursday, I see them splitting on Friday. And then if nothing’s been decided by then, maybe they both play.”

Lions’ right-guard position is already locked, with Tate Ratledge expected to be the starter after a remarkable rookie year in 2025, when he played all 17 games. On the other hand, Mahogany was the primary starting left guard last year, playing 11 games. While he delivered a decent performance throughout the campaign, it was not enough to secure a starting role this year. Now, he is set to compete with Ben Bartch, a six-season veteran arriving in Detroit this offseason.

Ben Bartch’s Experience Puts Pressure on Christian Mahogany

The remaining training sessions will determine who will be starting the first game of the regular season against the New Orleans Saints. Mahogany is 25, entering his third season with the Honolulu Blues, whereas Bartch will be playing his seventh season. Therefore, the latter has experience on his side.

Bartch previously suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers, featuring in 55 NFL games and starting 24. Even though Mahogany played 11 games last year, he has only 18 games to his name, including 12 starts.

Amid this starting competition, Ben Bartch has been publicly praised by both coach Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, and he had a strong preseason after returning from an injury. Mahogany looked like the favorite initially after taking first-team reps during the training camp when Bartch was sidelined.

While the 25-year-old has the starting potential, the veteran’s extensive experience and recent form could put him in the driver’s seat. And if it is not decided, both could get game reps this Sunday in rotation, and the standout name there could become a go-to starter from Week 2 when the Lions will take on the Bills.

Besides the two players, Campbell also has some other depth options on the active roster.

Lions Have Options At Left Guard

The Detroit Lions signed Miles Frazier in the fifth round of last year’s draft. While he is versatile in suiting up in different interior lineman spots, the LSU Tigers alum has the experience of playing as a left guard in college, making him a key name behind Mahogany and Bartch.

The other notable depth option from the active roster is Juice Scruggs, who was traded in March. While his designated role is center, he is capable of moving around the line and can step into the guard role if needed.