Lions Draft Pick’s Future Suddenly in Doubt

Levi Onwuzurike could be entering his final year with the Detroit Lions. He might not even make it to the final year of his Lions career, according to Wysnton Wilcox of Fansided. Wilcox declared that Onwuzurike is on shaky ground, and he could be cut this offseason.

“Tyleik Williams was the first round pick in 2025 for the Lions and was a step for them at adding defensive line depth,” wrote Wilcox. “Onwuzurike had a decent season in Detroit, but has a very team-friendly deal that could see him be a salary cap casualty.”

Onwuzurike is coming off a season where he did not play at all. He suffered an ACL injury late in the summer and missed the entire year. His contract did not toll, which allowed the Lions to keep him on his rookie deal for another year.

While that means he is entering the year healthy and on a cheap deal, the Lions also had to make it without him. They feel more comfortable with his depth.

It might be a bold prediction to suggest Onwuzurike will be cut this offseason, but it is easy to see this being his last year with the organization.

Levi Onwuzurike Enters Make-or-Break Season With Detroit Lions

The Lions’ defensive front is a lot deeper than it was a year ago. Wilcox mentioned Williams, the first-round rookie. He was not expected to be in such a big role last year, but he made it work. Now, he is looking to build off of that season. That would mean a legitimate role as a starter.

Alim McNeil was on the field last year, but he looked like a shell of himself. He claims he is a lot healthier now, and the coaching staff has seen a difference. Right off the bat, these two should push Onwuzurike into a third spot.

Detroit signed Jay Tuefele and drafted Skyler Gil-Howard this offseason. When you add in Mekhi Wingo, who is entering his third NFL season, the unit is pretty deep now.

They would love for Onwuzurike to work out, but if he does not, they are not going to need him.

Onwuzurike Can Still Give the Lions Value

Onwuzurike was starting to progress with the Lions. He did not have to produce much as a rookie and missed his second NFL season due to a back injury. Onwuzurike also only played 164 snaps in 2023 after he returned from the procedure.

However, 2024 was the best football he had played. He was on the field for 697 snaps, he had 47 pressures, and while he only had 1.5 sacks, he did have 20 run stops, per PFF.

The team had high hopes in 2025, and extension talks were on the table. With two significant injuries in four years, the team might not be looking into his long-term potential anymore.

However, if he can find a way to get back to his 2024 form, the Lions would love that addition. So, this is shaping up to be his last season with Detroit. They do not want to let the upside leave on such a cheap deal, but they do not want commit to him beyond the years he is signed for. The question is whether he can earn a legitimate contract elsewhere.