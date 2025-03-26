Lions Star Has 1 Message on Ben Johnson Leaving for the Bears

It’s been a few months since former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has left for NFC North rival the Chicago Bears, and it still stings, especially for the players who have trained under him. What makes matters worse is that Johnson left for a rival team that’s right in the Lions’ division. It’s almost like seeing one’s ex with an enemy.

But, as they say, it’s all business and nothing personal. Now, one Lions star is speaking out about what he thinks about Johnson leaving for the Windy City.

Detroit Lions Tight End Says Losing Ben Johnson ‘Hurts’

While attending the 2025 NFLPA Classic Golf Tournament, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was interviewed by FanDuel TV’s Kay Adams. The two talked all things Lions, and when Adams asked him about Johnson leaving for the Chicago Bears, LaPorta admitted that it “hurts.” However, he also said that he’s excited for what’s up ahead for the Lions.

“It hurts… You spend a lot of time with these people, invest a lot of energy and effort and hard work together,” LaPorta said. “You’re excited that he’s going to go run his own team and organization and have a lot on his plate. So, just very exciting times for him.”

LaPorta also said that while he’s happy for Johnson and the coach’s new opportunity, he’s also pumped for what the Lions can do next season.

“It’s exciting times for us, too, as we turn towards our new staff and have a bright future together as well,” he said.

The Lions didn’t waste time finding a replacement for Johnson. Not long after the departure, they brought on offensive coordinator John Morton, and LaPorta said he’s thrilled to be working with the new coach.

“I’ve sat down with (Morton) for maybe 10 or 15 minutes,” LaPorta said. “I got to know him personally. But as a coach, it’s yet to be determined. We have a great future in front of us, we’re excited to work with each other.”

Ben Johnson Gushes Over Caleb Williams

Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff made for a great team, and Johnson helped Goff play some of the best football of his career. Now, Johnson’s task is helping Bears quarterback Caleb Williams become the kind of signal-callers that Chicago fans are hoping he can become.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February, Johnson gushed over his new quarterback.

“Out of structure, the off-schedule, the creation…that’s what stands out the most because that’s really the way that this league is going right now,” Johnson said regarding Williams. “It seems like as much as you want to make it pure progression, one to two to three, there’s just too much variety.”

He added, “The pass rush is coming down and to have an athlete like Caleb extend the play and potentially find an explosive down the field. That’s what gets me going a little bit. I get excited thinking about that because I haven’t been around that since I’ve been in the league.”