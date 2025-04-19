“He said, ‘I don’t wanna be up in front of the room, saying something, and have guys looking back at you,'” Rodgers said. “And I said, ‘What does that even mean? Are you assuming that I would be in the back of the room during the team meeting, undermining what you’re saying?’ I said, ‘You don’t know me.’ And he said, ‘You don’t know me.’ ”

The conversation may not come as a surprise to Lions fans, who knew Glenn as a tough and no-nonsense coach who built up what had been a league-worst defense in Detroit into an essential part of a Super Bowl contender.

Glenn’s decision has earned some praise, with some commentators noting that Rodgers’ decision to spill details of the closed-door meeting is evidence that he very well could have been a distraction to the Jets.