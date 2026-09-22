Lions Add Former Consensus All-American While Cutting Linebacker In Latest Roster Shakeup

The Detroit Lions, who entered Week 2 of the NFL season already shorthanded, recently announced that safety Avonte Maddox would miss the remainder of the season thanks to an injury he suffered during their 41-31 setback against the Buffalo Bills.

The Lions, who are 1-1, have been looking for outside reinforcements, and they’ve just secured another one.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has inked safety Bishop Fitzgerald from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. Additionally, they’ve released linebacker Joe Bachie.

The Detroit Lions Have Signed Safety Bishop Fitzgerald Off The Steelers’ Practice Squad

Decimated by injuries at the safety position, the Lions have signed Bishop Fitzgerald off the Steelers’ practice squad. The news was confirmed by Lions beat writer Dave Birkett, who reported the following:

“The Lions signed S Bishop Fitzgerald off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad, cut Joe Bachie and placed Avonte Maddox on injured reserve,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fitzgerald began his college career at Coffeyville Community College, where he earned KJCCC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2022 after totaling 50 tackles and six interceptions. He then moved to NC State, recording 97 tackles and five interceptions across 26 games over two seasons.

Fitzgerald transferred to USC for the 2025 campaign before entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2026.

Tennessee released him during its final roster cuts in August, and he subsequently joined the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad in September; he now makes his way to the Motor City.

Not only are the Lions without Maddox for the rest of the season, but both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph started the campaign on the PUP list, meaning they’d miss at least the first four games.

The Lions Have Cut Linebacker Joe Bachi

Bachie, who played college ball at Michigan State University about 90 minutes outside of Detroit, started his tenure in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 2020 before spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.

He appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and would record his first NFL action in 2021 before a knee injury ended that season. He remained with the Bengals through 2023.

Bachie joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 and started five games, finishing with 26 tackles and a pass breakup before a toe injury landed him on injured reserve. He later spent time with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Lions in April 2026.

After being released during final roster cuts and returning to Detroit’s practice squad, Bachie was promoted to the Lions’ active roster on Sept. 7.