Lions Add ‘Bruising’ Rookie Running Back After Breakout Season

The Detroit Lions had one of the NFL’s most dangerous rushing attacks last season, but still found ways to add new talent this offseason.

One of those additions came through an unlikely path, with the Lions finding a local standout who fell through the NFL draft despite having a breakout college season in 2024.

Lions Add Anthony Tyus III After 1,200-Yard Season

The Lions announced a slate of undrafted free agent signings on May 9, including former Ohio running back Anthony Tyus III. As Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website noted, Tyus had a strong finish to his college career.

“Tyus rushed for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt and 93.5 yards per game this past season,” Twentyman wrote. “Additionally, he caught 16 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.”

The big season came largely out of the blue for Tyus. The Michigan native spent his first three college seasons at Northwestern, where he amassed just 504 total rushing yards and 81 total receiving yards.

Tyus transferred to Ohio for his final season and more than doubled his career rushing output, leading the MAC’s top offense.

Matthew Ehler of MLive.com called Tyus a “6-foot-1, 226-pound bruising and powerful ball carrier,” noting that he had a knack for big games through the conclusion of his final collegiate season.

“In fact, Tyus III rushed for over 100 yards in each of the Bobcats’ last four games, carrying the rock 27 times for 151 yards and a score in their 38-3 MAC title game rout over Miami (OH) and racking up 26 totes for 104 yards in their 30-27 Cure Bowl game victory over Jacksonville State,” Ehler wrote.

While Tyus will have some tough competition to earn a spot on the Lions’ final roster, The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy suggested he could still play another role in the upcoming season.

“He’s another bigger back (4.59 40) at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, but he can move when he picks up a head of steam and was reliable in pass pro,” Pouncy wrote. “The Lions are always looking for steady practice-squad running backs.”

Talented Backfield in Detroit

The Lions had one of the league’s most dangerous rushing attacks in 2024 behind the versatile duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The pair earned some big praise from the franchise’s top running back of all time, Barry Sanders, who called them the NFL’s best rushing duo.

“They’re the best duo in the NFL and there’s no reason that’s going to change any time soon,” Sanders said, via Pro Football Talk. “If a Super Bowl is in our future, in our near future, you would think those two guys would be a big part of it.”

Sanders said the two work perfectly together, with Gibbs still not reaching his peak.

“David Montgomery, he’s been a great running back in the NFL for many years, and he just added to that coming over from the Bears and putting him with this Lions offensive line,” Sanders added. “And then, you see what Jahmyr Gibbs was able to do last season, really from the time, the last two years that he’s been here, but I felt like last year was more of a breakout season for him.”