Lions Add ‘Explosive’ Player With Aidan Hutchinson Ties in New Prediction

The Detroit Lions are putting together the best squad possible for their 2025 roster, and that will inevitably mean getting some new defensive talent. Last season was really brutal for the Lions when it came to injuries on the defensive line, so they have to build depth and also find a star edge to compliment Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions have the No. 28 pick in the draft. As it turns out, there’s a guy who could be available right around that slot who has a lot in common with Hutchinson, and the Lions are being urged to get him.

Detroit Lions May Be Eyeing a Star Edge in the Draft

In their April 15 mock draft, The Ringer lays out who they think each team should pick up in their prospective slots in the draft. When it comes to Detroit, they pick a guy who is out of the University of Michigan, which, of course, is where Hutchinson played before being drafted to the Lions. That guy is Kenneth Grant.

“The Lions add some real playmaking beef to their defensive line here, nabbing a 6-foot-4, 331-pound behemoth in Grant,” The Ringer states. “The former Wolverines star has an explosive first step and a powerful upper body to discard blocks.” They add that, “Lining up next to another former Michigan star in Aidan Hutchinson, he’ll give the Lions a much-needed boost on the interior.” We like the sound of that.

Of Grant, the NFL’s scouting report notes, “Grant is a broad-bodied nose tackle whose tape can run hot and cold depending on the game and the types of blocks he’s facing.” However, they note that “he struggles to anchor when hit with down blocks due to his narrow base and tall pads, but he uses his power and length to beat single blocks and split double teams when he finds the crease.”

The scouting report continues, stating, “He had some sack production in college, and we could see him improve in that area once he learns to create more rush space with his hands,” but that “Grant’s game will finally come together in full when he’s able to take his impressive physical attributes and impose his will on opponents.”

Budding Edge Rusher is a ‘Good Size’ and ‘Quick to Recognize Down Blocks’

Among the positives for Grant, Bleacher Report states, is being a “good size for an NFL defensive tackle” and someone who “doesn’t carry much bad weight.” They add that he “takes on blocks with his hands and has the strength to gain control of the block at the point of attack” and is “quick to recognize down blocks to avoid getting washed inside.”

Of course, not everyone picks Grant for the Lions. CBS Sports goes with Derrick Harmon for the Detroit Lions’ 28th pick, stating “The Lions were absolutely destroyed by injuries along their defensive line in 2024, so they select one of the best at pressuring the quarterback from the defensive tackle spot at the FBS level, and he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds. That will play alongside Aidan Hutchinson.”