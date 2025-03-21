Lions Add Super Bowl Champion to Their Secondary

Hi, Subscriber

The Detroit Lions are adding some experience and versatility to their secondary.

The Lions suffered a big loss when starting cornerback Carlton Davis III left in free agency, but the team has been filling holes with some strategic signings. The Lions announced on March 21 that they made another addition, signing a defensive back who is fresh off a Super Bowl victory.

Lions Land Productive Defensive Back

The Lions signed former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, who is leaving after a seven-year stint in Philadelphia that ended with a Super Bowl.

Maddox came to the Eagles as a fourth-round pick in 2019, starting 41 of his 81 games. He also made six playoff starts during that stretch, playing both defense and special teams in Philadelphia’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Maddox could have the chance to take on a role in Detroit’s secondary, with room for a new starter after the departure of Davis. Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports also suggested that Maddox could make a position change with the Lions.

“Here’s where things get interesting for the Maddox and the Lions,” Payton wrote. “He may not be coming to Detroit to play cornerback. He might actually be coming home to play safety. While in Philadelphia, the Eagles had Maddox play linebacker, free safety, and strong safety as well as playing corner.”

Payton added that Maddox lined up at safety in eight of his 18 games this season, including the Super Bowl.

“The Lions have strong starters at safety with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, but after losing Ifeatu Melifonwu, they need safety depth. Maddox is that guy,” Payton wrote.

Lions Make Other Additions to the Secondary

Maddox is the third defensive back to join the Lions this week, with a pair of other additions coming on Thursday. As Richard Silva of the Detroit News noted, the team signed veteran Rock Ya-Sin after a stretch with the San Francisco 49ers.

The team also brought back Khalil Dorsey, who saw time both in the secondary and on special teams before suffering a season-ending injury in a Week 15 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The 26-year-old Dorsey has appeared in 27 games for the Lions over the last two years, appearing in more than 70% of special teams snaps in each of the last two seasons.

“I’ve been in the league off of less film,” Dorsey said. “Now that I’ve got more film, I feel like I’ll be able to stay in the league at least another year or something like that. Pretty much for me, that’s always the goal: Have a plan for the next year.”

The additions could allow the Lions to focus on other needs in the upcoming NFL draft, including the defensive line. The team struggled to establish a consistent pass rush after star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending fractured leg.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. predicted the Lions would give Hutchinson some help, taking Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr. with the No. 28 overall pick in the draft.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

