Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Makes Announcement on Return Date

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is giving an update on his injury and the status of his return date.

The Detroit Lions have been without star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for most of this season, and while they’ve still been pulling off wins with a 12-2 record, not having Hutchinson has been a big loss.

On Tuesday, December 17, the NFL Network‘s “Good Morning Football” dropped a clip from this week’s edition of “The Squeeze,” which showed Hutchinson talking about how he’s still focused on being back from his broken leg to appear in the Super Bowl.

During the appearance, Hutchinson announced that he’s absolutely on track to get back on the field in time for the Big Game, God willing that the Lions make it there.

Aidan Hutchinson Could Be Back This Season

“I’m on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl,” Hutchinson announced on “The Squeeze.”

“And so, I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility, ‘You’ve just to get there. And I promise you, I’m going to be back,'” he said. “I tell people that, and my mom was like, we were talking yesterday, she’s like, ‘But Aidan, what if you don’t get back? What if you can’t?’ And I was like, there’s no other way.”

Hutchinson gave some more positive news when he opened up about how he’s been progressing the past few months and said he’s now able to walk with just one crutch.

On the show, Hutchinson also talked about that moment he got injured and if he knew right away what was going on. He discussed that moment and also how the injury has impacted his mental health.

“I was having this career year, it was like everything was going right,” he said. “I was in this flow state the entire first part of the season. And then, it just got ripped away from me.”

He added that he recalled “they put the air cast on my leg to put me on the stretcher to put me on the cart and go.”

“All I remember thinking is just, one, ‘I’m not going to be able to play in the Super Bowl,'” he stated, “and two, the season that I was on this Defensive Player of the Year track got ripped away from me, and that’s all gone.”

Thankfully, now, Hutchinson believes he can make it to the Super Bowl. It’s up to the Detroit Lions to win out the rest of the season, get to the NFC Championship again and, this time, go all the way.

Another Detroit Lions Player Possibly Back

Lions running back David Montgomery was injured on Sunday, December 15, during the Bills game, and at first, head coach Dan Campbell said he would likely be out for the season. Now, though, he has a different take. Montgomery wasn’t placed on injury reserve, because the team is seeking another opinion on how to treat his condition.

“David’s getting another opinion,” Campbell told reporters before practice on Wednesday, Wednesday 18. “So he’s had a couple, and really just see what this third one says. That’s why we have not put him on injured reserve. We’re in waiting mode here.”