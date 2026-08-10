Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Earns National Recognition

Fans of the Detroit Lions are already well aware of the sheer value that defensive end Aidan Hutchinson brings to the club and how vital he is to their chances of success.

One of the best players in the NFL at his position, Hutchinson has firmly established himself as one of the team’s leaders and key voices in the dressing room despite a relatively young career.

But so far in his career, he’s already accomplished plenty. In fact, he ranked fourth overall in the NFL last season in total sacks and also earned Pro Bowl honors for the second time.

Appropriately so, he’s earning national recognition for being among the best players in the game today.

Detroit Lions Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson Named No. 30 Overall Among NFL Players

Hutchinson, who was taken by the Lions in the first round (second overall pick) of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the nearby University of Michigan, was recently named the 30th overall player in the NFL in their recent official ranking, improving from his placement last season of 55th overall.

Meanwhile, he came in at No. 66 overall on Bleacher Report’s recent ranking of the 1,000 best players in the League:

“Hutchinson is a very good pass-rusher who excels at turning speed-to-power and has showed a few counter-moves to keep offensive tackles guessing,” Bleacher Report wrote of Hutchinson. “Additionally, he has a nasty inside spin, can win with speed around the edge and displays a good hand-swipe move.”

Aidan Hutchinson Has His Sights Trained On Winning NFL Defensive Player Of The Year

Earlier in the summer during OTAs, Hutchinson admitted that he’d love nothing more than to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

“Do I have aspirations for Defensive Player of the Year? Yeah, the mentality is always that, for sure,” Hutchinson said via Brad Galli.

“I think I’m really happy like with last year with what I did. There was a lot going on, whether that be contract, whether that be expectation from people seeing me break my leg. … To have the production that I had, I’m really happy with how last year went. And I think this year I got to have a full offseason to train and get my body right and mentally be in tip-top shape. So I think it’s just a matter of time.”

Meanwhile, the Lions are already appreciating the effect that he’s had on 2026 first round pick Blake Miller, who has battled against him in Training Camp.

“He does not get too high, does not get too low. His demeanor is just right,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “You kind of got to have that, especially if you’re a young player. You got to be willing to learn from what just happened on the previous rep.

“When you go against Hutch every day, that’s important that you don’t go in the tank and you memory bank what just happened. How can I be better? And this is going to serve him so well.”

Coming back from a devastating knee injury that halted his 2024 campaign, Hutchinson returned stronger than ever in 2025.

He was a nightmare for opposing offenses, leading all NFL edge rushers with 100 quarterback pressures while also setting a career high with 14.5 sacks. That sack total tied Ezekiel Ansah’s 2015 mark for the second-most in a single season in Lions history, trailing only Robert Porcher’s franchise-record 15 sacks in 1999.