Lions Aidan Hutchinson Faces Dire Prediction From Sports Doctor After Knee Injury

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson may have suffered his second major injury in the last two years.

Hutchinson went down in a heap after leaping high into the air to celebrate a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye on Sunday, later limping off the field with the help of the team’s medical staff. While the extent of Hutchinson’s injury was not immediately clear, one sports doctor suggested it could be a worst-case scenario.

Fears for ACL Injury After Aidan Hutchinson Goes Down

In a post shortly after Hutchinson went down, NFL injury analyst Jeff Mueller suggested that Hutchinson’s injury could be season-ending.

“Aidan Hutchinson may have just torn his ACL celebrating a sack. At the very end, you can see his tibia shift pretty drastically and he immediately drops to the ground grabbing at his knee,” Mueller wrote in a post on X.

Others shared Mueller’s fear, including Lions injury analyst and doctor Jimmy Liao.

“Aidan Hutchinson right knee injury video -Concern for ACL,” Liao shared in a post on X.

Aidan Hutchinson Suffered Another Devastating Injury

Hutchinson is no stranger to major injuries. In October 2024, he suffered a gruesome broken leg in a win over the Dallas Cowboys, leaving him out for the remainder of the season.

The Lions officially listed Hutchinson as questionable to return with a knee injury.