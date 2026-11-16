Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson won’t take the field again until sometime in 2027, but he avoided a bit of extra pain from Sunday’s season-ending injury.

Hutchinson suffered a significant knee injury while celebrating a sack against New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, a play that may have ended both of their seasons. There was some immediate speculation that Hutchinson could incur a fine from the NFL on top of his injury, but an NFL rules analyst cleared the air on the controversial hit.

Aidan Hutchinson Will Avoid NFL Fine

On the play that ended Hutchinson’s season, the Lions edge rusher broke into the backfield and chased down Maye, pulling him down from behind. There was some immediate speculation that Hutchinson may have used an illegal hip-drop tackle, which has been banned by the NFL due to the high incidence of injuries for ballcarriers.

But NFL rules analyst Walt Anderson noted that Hutchinson did not complete the motions needed for a hip-drop tackle, ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote. Mike Pereira, former NFL Vice President of Officiating, said during Sunday’s broadcast that there are some specific parameters needed to be fined for a hip-drop.

“Three things have to happen: you have to unweight yourself, swivel all around the back and land on the back of his leg below the knee,” Pereira noted. “This was more of a horse collar-type pulled down from behind. [But] certainly not a horse collar penalty.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel stood up for Hutchinson after the play, saying he did not believe it was an illegal tackle. It was costly for the Patriots as well, knocking Maye out of the game — and potentially out for the season. The Patriots quarterback is feared to have suffered a broken ankle, which could keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Lions Moving on After Aidan Hutchinson Injury

This is now the second time in the last three seasons that Hutchinson has suffered a major leg injury, having fractured his leg during a win over the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he was impressed with the way the team rebounded after his injury, going on to beat the Patriots 35-10, but said it would be difficult to lose their star defensive player.

“We’ll know more when we get back in the States, but anytime you lose a player of his caliber … that doesn’t make things easy,” Campbell said. “But I thought guys stepped up in his wake and showed up for us today and helped us out.”