Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson Gets Unexpected Message from Rival

The Detroit Lions went to town on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 13, with a 47-9 victory on the road. Unfortunately, the celebrations are marred by the fact Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a serious injury on the field in the form of a broken tibia.

Even though the Lions and Cowboys were rivals and opponents on Sunday, that didn’t stop Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott from comforting Hutchinson on the field right after the injury occurred. In that moment, Prescott said some significant things to Hutchinson, and he shared those following the game.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Comforts Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

After the play where Hutchinson was injured, the full Lions team came onto the field to support their star defensive player. Some Cowboys players also rushed over the Hutchinson, including Prescott, who can relate to what the player going through. Prescott fractured and dislocated his right ankle in Week 5 of the 2020 season, so he was out for the rest of that season.

Prescott spoke about what he said to Hutchinson in the moment.

“Obviously, that’s tough to watch, as you said, having experienced it, knowing where he is in that moment. Hated it. Hated every bit of it,” Prescott said postgame.

“But for me, initially, I just told him to keep his head up. It’s part of the story,” he added. “I promise, the way that this guy started his career, the guy he seems to be, not knowing him, he’ll be better after it. I know it’s probably hard to imagine right now. Then the last part, I just told him [on the field] it’s part of the story. It’s part of his story. Hell of player. I mean, hell, he did it going out on a sack. So, game changer, wishing him the best in his recovery. I know it’s going to be a mental challenge as much as it is physical, but the way that he started his career, and the player that he seems to be, I imagine he’ll be just fine and recover from it.”

‘I’ll Probably Get His Number’

Prescott also said he plans to reach out to Hutchinson to offer support.

“It’s just something that I felt in the moment,” Prescott said of going up to Hutchison on the field after the injury. “Being honest with you, I’ll probably get his number from one of the Michigan guys in the locker room and reach out again. I just know in that moment, at that time, when I was in that position, I remember a guy, Logan [Ryan]. He gave me some words of encouragement. But once again, when you’re in that it’s blurry. It’s blurry. So I don’t even know if he heard them. Don’t care if he heard them. I understand where he was, but it was Logan’s follow up to me that meant the most, and I’ll do the same.”

The quarterback added that “being the competitor he is,” Hutchinson “probably didn’t care what I had to say.” Prescott also wished the Lions player well and said that he would “be back better.”