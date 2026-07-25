Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Thrills Michigan Stadium Crowd With Morgan Wallen

Michigan Stadium hosted country-pop superstar Morgan Wallen on July 25 as his “Still The Problem” tour rolled into Ann Arbor, marking just the second major concert that the iconic and historic venue has hosted.

Wallen, who routinely sells out large venues, helped to fire up the crowd in the historic college town by featuring a special guest appearance from a current Detroit Lions defensive captain who once called The Big House home.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who finished second overall in voting for the Heisman Trophy in 2021 with the Michigan Wolverines, joined Wallen for his walkout to the stage, leading to major cheering from the crowd, many of whom were decked out in Michigan gear.

Wallen’s concerts have featured several such walks to the stage with local celebrities, including the likes of Peyton Manning, Mike Tyson, Drake, Tom Brady, and Jack Eichel.

Detroit Lions Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson Starred With The Michigan Wolverines

Hutchinson, who was born in the nearby Detroit suburb of Dearborn and attended Divine Child High School, eventually committed to the University of Michigan, where he rewrote the school’s record book in 2021 by collecting 14 sacks, surpassing the previous program record of 12 that had been shared by David Bowens (1996) and LaMarr Woodley (2006).

He was equally effective on a down-to-down basis, recording pressure on 16% of opposing quarterbacks’ dropbacks—the seventh-highest rate among all FBS defenders that year.

Hutchinson was then selected by the Lions in the first round (second overall pick) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In January, the NFL announced Hutchinson as a finalist for both the 2025 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year awards.

Hutchinson’s 2024 campaign appeared to be on track for a major individual honor before it was cut short. Through Detroit’s first five games, he had already amassed 7.5 sacks and established himself as one of the league’s leading candidates for Defensive Player of the Year. However, a broken leg sustained in Dallas brought his season to an abrupt end.

Rather than letting the setback define him, Hutchinson returned with the best season of his career in 2025. His 100 quarterback pressures led all NFL edge defenders, and he finished with a personal-best 14.5 sacks. That figure equaled Ezekiel Ansah’s 2015 total for the second-highest single-season sack mark in Lions history, with only Robert Porcher’s franchise-record 15.0 sacks in 1999 ranking higher.

Additionally, he also earned fourth-best regular-season grade among edge rushers from Pro Football Focus.

Aidan Hutchinson Is Looking Forward To His 5th NFL Season

Hutchinson, who is set to enter his fifth NFL season, said recently that he’s feeling confident.

“I feel like heading into Year 5, I do feel complete, in a sense of pass rush,” he explained. “Your pass rush kind of evolves and it grows throughout the years. There are wrinkles that you put in, but I feel like I have an answer for everything now.

“I feel like I have the answers and the knowledge to figure it out. I feel like the knowledge of the game, knowledge of pass rush, my own development, it’s at a point where I feel really, really confident.”