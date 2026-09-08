Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Turns Heads With Comment on Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson likes the new, more serious version of Dan Campbell.

The team’s star edge rusher opened up about the new demeanor Campbell has adopted after the team’s disappointing ending to the 2025 season. Hutchinson revealed that Campbell has adopted a more serious demeanor, fitting for the higher stakes the team is expected to face this season.

Aidan Hutchinson Likes Dan Campbell’s New Approach

Hutchinson said he understands why Campbell came back for the 2026 season with more urgency — and more intensity. The Lions fell short of the playoffs last season, falling to the rival Minnesota Vikings in a must-win game on Christmas Day that could have allowed them to sneak back into the playoffs.

Campbell is taking this year seriously, and Hutchinson endorsed his approach.

“Yeah, I’m all about it,” Hutchinson said, via SI.com. “It’s normal. When you have the team that we have last year, didn’t make the playoffs, some stuff has got to change. Players make a change, and as coaches, I guess that is what he thought had to change. We all have faith in that, we trust it, it was a tough camp, very physical camp.

“Just because we didn’t have joint practices doesn’t mean we didn’t work. We got even more work than we ever have. I thought it was very beneficial. That’s the name of the game. If it doesn’t work, you got to change something up.”