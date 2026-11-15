Lions Aidan Hutchinson Under Fire for Actions Before Freak Injury

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered what appeared to be a freak injury in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, going down after celebrating a sack on the first drive of the game.

But some fans believe the NFL could add insult to injury, suggesting that Hutchinson could incur a fine for the sack that preceded his injury.

Referees May Have Missed Aidan Hutchinson Penalty

The Patriots drove into the red zone to open Sunday’s game against the Lions, but stalled near the goal line. The drive came to an end when Hutchinson chased quarterback Drake Maye from behind, pulling him to the turf.

Hutchinson then appeared to hurt his knee after jumping in the air to celebrate the sack. But some watching believe the play should have been flagged, suggesting that Hutchinson used an illegal hip drop tackle to bring down Maye.

The Patriots quarterback was also injured on the play, leading him to limp off the field.

“Clearly a hip drop tackle from Hutchinson there. Why do the refs suck at enforcing that?” one fan shared in a post on X.

Some suggested the injury was “karma” for Hutchinson’s hit.

“Aidan Hutchinson getting karma here after a dirty hip drop tackle on Drake Maye. Football has a funny way of working itself out,” noted Jordan Moore in a post on X.

Aidan Hutchinson’s Dire Outlook

While the Lions had not yet announced details of Hutchinson’s injury, there was immediate worry that he could have suffered a major knee injury.