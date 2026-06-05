Lions’ Alim McNeill Warns The Rest Of The NFL

Last season, the Detroit Lions welcomed back defensive lineman Alin McNeill in Week 7 after he completed his recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered the previous season. His stats upon returning weren’t as strong as they normally would be, as he would ultimately finish with 14 tackles, 1.0 sack and 23 total pressures in 10 games played.

But the Lions are hoping for bigger and better things from McNeill in 2026, and based on what he had to say this week, it sounds like that stands a good chance of happening.

Detroit Lions Defensive Lineman Alim McNeill Puts The Rest Of The NFL On Notice

Earlier in the week at OTA’s, McNeill explained to reporters that he’s feeling much more like his old self again, both physically and mentally.

“I felt like (I was) me personally, mentally and everything,” he said. “It’s just, you know how the body works. It takes time for stuff to come back a little bit and some stuff was not there. No matter how hard I tried to do certain stuff, it just wasn’t there yet. It’s here now. So I’m not really thinking about last year at all honestly.”

“I’m me again now. (I’ve been) explosive and been able to do what I need to do. It’s (a) night and day difference between last year and now.”

Thankfully, it sounds like the mental aspect of the game is returning to normal for McNeill as well.

“Overall, strength and being able to connect the mind and body,” he said. “My brain being able to know this leg is good and I can step and plant here. It’s more mental and neurological.”

This season, McNeill plans on creating more pressure from the interior, which will go a long way for Detroit’s defense this season as they aim to return to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2025.