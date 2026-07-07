Lions All-Pro Earns Top-3 Spot Among NFL Players Under 25

Since taking charge of the Detroit Lions in 2021, Dan Campbell has steadily built a powerhouse roster that is expected to fight for the championship this season. The best part of this roster-building process has been the age. The Honolulu Blues have several Pro Bowlers at different positions who are still young and have years of elite football left in them.

One such player is Penei Sewell, who is only 25 but already has four Pro Bowl and three All-Pro honors to his name, solidifying his place as one of the standout players in the league at his age. Recently, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan named the top players in the NFL under the age of 25, where the offensive tackle received a spot in the top 3.

“Penei Sewell is becoming the gold standard for offensive tackles in the NFL. He’s elite as both a pass blocker and run blocker.” noted Sullivan recently.

The analyst also added that he has been a major factor in the Lions’ offense’s success in recent years, consistently protecting quarterback Jared Goff in crunch situations. His numbers have been consistent and impressive, which is why he has three consecutive All-Pro selections.

The OT ranked in third position on that list, while he was trailed by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (25) and the Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (24), who occupied the top spot.

Given his performances year after year, there is a valid reason Sewell is among the best offensive tackles in the league and one of the best in the NFL.

Why Penei Sewell Is Already Among the NFL’s Elite Young Stars

The Lions picked the Oregon Ducks alumnus in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While he took a year to adjust to the big league, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection in his sophomore year, and since then, he has not looked back. In his five professional years, he has clinched four Pro Bowls, which speaks volumes.

The 25-year-old has become the pillar of the Lions’ O-Line, allowing only three sacks to Jared Goff last season. With 95.1 PFF grades, he topped the chart of qualified offensive tackles in the league. Moreover, he also held the top spot in run block with a grade of 96.7, while his pass-blocking grade was 80.3, ranking 11th in the league.

With Sewell entering his sixth NFL season, he will be looking to make further improvements in his game, especially in pass blocking, and it is absolutely possible, considering he will be shifting to left tackle, which is his natural position.

Penei Sewell Is Moving From Right Tackle to Left Tackle

In his collegiate career, Sewell had a remarkable three-year run at the University of Oregon, where he played left tackle. But when he arrived in Detroit, veteran Taylor Decker held that position, so he had to play as the right tackle, where he still showed his versatility.

After Decker’s departure this off-season, the head coach, Dan Campbell, hinted that the four-time Pro Bowler will switch to left, while the 2026 Draft’s first-round rookie, Blake Miller, will replace him at right tackle. He practiced as the left tackle during the recent OTAs and mini-camp, whereas the Lions’ new-look O-line is ready to make a statement this season.