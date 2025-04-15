Lions CB Tried to Help LSU Star Kyren Lacy Before Tragic Death

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson offered help to LSU wide receiver and NFL prospect Kyren Lacy before his tragic death this week.

The players were former high school teammates, and Robertson shared a series of text messages he exchanged with Lacy in the past few months.

Police in Harris County, Texas, found Lacy dead after his car crashed in a police pursuit, the Detroit Free Press reported. Police said that Harris died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound prior to the crash.

The report added that Lacy was facing serious charges related to another crash late last year.

“Lacy was arrested in December after being accused of causing a car collision that killed a 78-year-old man in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana,” the report noted. “After turning himself into police, Lacy was charged in January with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle, according to reports.”

Amik Robertson Tried to Help Troubled College Player

Robertson took to social media following Lacy’s death, sharing a text exchange he had with the former LSU receiver offering his support.

“I don’t know what happened ‘cause I don’t wanna get into that,” Robertson’s message read in part. “But, if you are in the wrong, everyone makes mistakes. It’s all a learning process. Keep faith brodie. I’m always here right or wrong.”

As the Detroit Free Press noted, Lacy and Robertson were teammates at Thibodaux High School in Louisiana and both remained in the state for their college careers. Robertson played at Louisiana Tech from 2017-19 and Lacy started at Louisiana before transferring to LSU to close out his college career.

Lacy was once seen as a top NFL prospect, having led LSU with nine touchdowns last season. Lacy also ranked second on the team with 58 receptions for 866 yards, but the questions about his pending charges led to a sinking NFL draft stock.

Lacy entered the 2024 season with high expectations. LSU head coach Brian Kelly told reporters in August that he expected Lacy to take on a big leadership role after the departure of two stars from the wide receiving corps.

“Most of his growth has been by virtue of being ‘the guy’ now,” Kelly said. “(Malik) Nabers is gone. Brian Thomas is gone. He is the veteran player. So, sometimes that happens with attrition with guys moving on. I would say that he has embraced that. Some guys don’t embrace it, they just continue to be who they are.

“He’s embraced that and wants to be that next great wide receiver at LSU. We have such a great tradition, he wants to live up to that standard.”

Condolences for Kyren Lacy

Many other players have shared condolences after Lacy’s death, including former LSU stars Ja’Marr Chase and Odell Beckham Jr. The program also issued a statement mourning the wide receiver’s death.

“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student-athlete Kyren Lacy,” LSU said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”