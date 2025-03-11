Lions Star Amon-Ra St. Brown Gets Brutally Honest on Rival’s Spending Spree

Ben Johnson is looking to engineer a rapid rebuild with the Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown is taking notice.

Johnson left his role as offensive coordinator of the Lions to lead the rival Bears, sparking a spending spree in free agency as the team works to fill holes across the roster. St. Brown shared a brutally honest take, sharing some praise for Johnson while wondering how the team has the money for such big moves.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls Out ‘Crazy’ Spending

The Bears moved quickly on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period on March 10, reaching terms with several key players to fill holes. They gave center Drew Dalman a three-year, $42 million deal, added a $48 million contract for defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and a $43.5 million deal with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Speaking on an episode of The St. Brown Podcast this week, the Lions wide receiver expressed his amazement at the big moves from the NFC North rival — and used some choice language to describe it.