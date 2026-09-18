Lions Announce Aidan Hutchinson News During Bills Game

The Detroit Lions struggled to contain the potential Buffalo Bills offense in Thursday night’s game, but edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson still managed to establish an important defensive achievement.

The Lions came into the game ailing, missing several key members of the defense and losing another when defensive back Avonte Maddox was hurt in the second quarter. Though Hutchinson struggled at times against Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, he was able to sack Josh Allen in the first half and set a franchise record in doing so.

Aidan Hutchinson Sets Lions’ Sack Record

During the game, the Lions took to social media to announce some news about Hutchinson’s achievement.

“[Aidan Hutchinson] has established a new franchise record by producing at least 1.0 sack in six-straight games,” the team noted in a post on X.

Hutchinson’s sack wasn’t able to do much for the Lions, who gave up a touchdown on the drive and both of their two subsequent drives.

The Lions continued to struggle on both sides of the ball, surrendering 41 total points to the Bills and allowing quarterback Josh Allen to throw for three touchdowns and rush for two. Bills running back James Cook topped the 100-yard mark by halftime, later scoring the game-clinching touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Lions Coach Praised Aidan Hutchinson

Lions head coach Dan Campbell predicted Hutchinson would have a big year, saying before the season that it was the best the edge rusher had looked.