Lions Announce Fates Of Injured Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch

Throughout training camp and the preseason, the Detroit Lions have been without safeties Kerby Joseph (knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles), who both remained on the PUP list.

Now, with the regular season approaching, the Lions have provided a clearer outlook on the status of both players.

According to the Lions, Joseph and Branch will begin the season on the PUP list, meaning both will miss at least the first four games of the 2026 campaign.

Detroit Lions Safeties Kerby Joseph And Brian Brach Will Miss The First Four Games Of The 2026 Season

Last season, Joseph and Branch combined to miss 15 games last season due to injuries. Joseph was sidelined by a lower-body issue that ultimately ended his season after Week 6, while Branch suffered a torn Achilles against the Dallas Cowboys in December that also brought his season to an early close.

Earlier this month at the start of Training Camp, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Joseph was progressing in his rehab but was on a similar timeline to that of Branch, hinting that expected both players to miss the start of the season.

“Well, Kerby right now, first of all, he’s dealing with a personal issue,” Campbell said. “But, his rehab is coming along very well. OK, so I still see him on the (Brian) Branch plan if that makes sense. And Branch is doing well, too. So, those guys, we’re talking about on down the road, the season’s already begun, but I like where Kerby’s at.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes Offered An Optimistic Take On Both Safeties After The 2026 NFL Draft

Not long after the 2026 NFL Draft in which the Lions did not select a safety, general manager Brad Holmes offered a somewhat optimistic health outlook for both Joseph and Branch.

“It wasn’t that we intentionally didn’t draft a safety because we feel good about them (Joseph and Branch). I feel like they’re both trending in the right direction, but it just didn’t line up,” Holmes said. “Just like it hasn’t lined up at other positions in the past, we didn’t ignore it. There were some good ones that were out there that just got picked before we were able to, but it just didn’t quite line up. I didn’t really think that class was as deep either, so it had to line up and you had to strike right.”