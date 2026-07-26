Lions Announce Troubling Update After Kerby Joseph’s Confident Message

The Detroit Lions, who are ready to being Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, have placed three players on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, and among them is safety Kerby Joseph.

Unless he’s taken off the list before teams cut their rosters down to 53 players in late August, he’ll be forced to sit out at least the first four games of the regular season before becoming eligible to return to action.

Joseph, who missed 11 games with a chronic knee injury last season, recently expressed optimism that he would be able to enter Training Camp without an injury designation, but this latest update clearly changes things.

Right now, the specific condition in Joseph’s knee isn’t known, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell indicated that the club is attempting to do the right thing by their valuable safety.

“We are trying to be as smart as we can and not push this until we absolutely have to because once we’ve done that, then we’ll know one way or another,” Campbell said earlier this spring.