Lions Make Announcement Ahead of Vikings Matchup

The Detroit Lions are heading into one of the most important games in franchise history on Sunday, January 5, against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. There’s so much at stake with this game. The winner will score the top seed in the NFC and NFC North, plus receive the first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage leading up to the Super Bowl. The loser will go way down to fifth seed and play on the road for the wild-card round.

Ahead of this pivotal game, the Lions have made an announcement about the special matchup.

Detroit Lions Tease Minnesota Vikings Game Look

On New Year’s Eve, just a few hours before the ball dropped, the Detroit Lions took to X to tease that they’re bringing back their black uniforms for the Vikings game.

“Guess what’s back, back again,” the post read, as a reference to the Eminem song, “Without Me.”

When the Lions have taken to social media to tease the black alternative uniforms before this season, it’s always happened, so this is basically an announcement of the look for the game. It sure beats those gray sweatpants-looking uniforms from last season.

Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network also discussed the uniforms on X, replying to a fan asking if the black jerseys would make a comeback in the final regular season game.

“Uniforms are selected and approved by the league before the season,” Rodgers stated. “The Lions submitted the throwbacks for Week 18 (third time in Campbell’s four years) in June. I’m not aware of mechanisms that allows for a mid-year change.”

Sunday will mark the third time the Lions have worn their black alternative uniforms this season. They also wore them during Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, which scored them a 42-29 victory, and in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills, where they fell 45-42. So, the black uniforms are 50/50 for wins for the Lions this season.

Dan Campbell Gives Another Epic Locker Room Speech

After Monday night’s win on January 30 over the 49ers, Campbell gave another epic locker room speech.

“I got an unbelievable amount of respect for you guys,” he said. “I know what this was and there’s all these arguments about what did this game really mean. Because the next week I respect the … out of you guys.”

He added that he respects “how we roll the ball out and you guys just go out and compete. I can’t even put it into words, man. I cannot put it into words.” He went on to say much he loves the guys. It’s stuff that really gives you the feels.

“Listen, we did some things. We got 14 wins,” Campbell added. “Alright, we already talked about once we got to where we were at, 13, that we franchise record. Fourteen’s a franchise record. 8-0 on the road, franchise record, alright? 8-0 the road, which tells you at its worst we can go anywhere and … win, gentlemen. That’s the bottom line.”

Then, Campbell referred to the Vikings game, stating that “you can’t ask for anything better” than having “the division and the 1 seed on the line, back at home” and that “this is what it’s all about; this is why you’re in this profession, man.”