Lions Get a Blunt Answer on If Maxx Crosby is Coming to Detroit

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is a Detroit Lions fan favorite, both thanks to his stellar record on the field as a three-time Pro Bowler and the fact he grew up and played football in Michigan. The Lapeer-born player is often the talk of trade speculation, even to the point where he said on an October 8 episode of “The Rush with Maxx Crosby” that his family has started to wonder if he’s moving to Detroit or Philadelphia.

Amid all the trade talk, Crosby has finally given Detroit Lions fans an answer on if he’s coming to Detroit.

Maxx Crosby Dashes the Hearts of Detroit Lions Fans in Video Clip

In a 90-second clip per Vegas Sports Today, posted October 6, Crosby basically tears the heart out of any Lions fans who are hoping he’ll make the switch to the Motor City.

“I’ve got to hear from these clowns talking online and talking on the Pat McAfee Show saying ‘something’s going on,’ they’re speaking for me saying I should be on the sideline when I’ve got a high ankle sprain,” Crosby said. “These clowns, they’re sitting on a coach telling me what I should be doing.”

The former Eastern Michigan football players added, “But the reality is, I’m gaining yardage and trying to get right so I can get back on the field. Everybody knows my intentions but they try to speak for me. (Expletive) if you speak to me and you know what’s going on then we can have a conversation, but don’t speak on my name when you don’t know what the hell is going on.”

I’m not crying. You are.

Maxx Crosby Says the ‘Clowns That Are Online and Talking’ Are ‘Embarrassing’

As if that wasn’t enough Crosby went on to say that his Raiders teammates know that he’d “take a bullet for them.”

“You’ve got clowns that are online and talking … it’s embarrassing. Don’t speak for me,” he said. “I’m going to speak for my guys, and that’s all I care about. I get bothered by that because, you now I take a lot of heat and I can do it. I’ve been through that. But don’t speak about me when you don’t know what’s going on. You’re speaking for me, or speaking about the organization.”

He finished, saying, “Come on bro, you know where I want to be. You think I want to be anywhere else? I got this (expletive) tatted on my body. I don’t want to go anywhere. At the end of the day, it’s just funny. A lot of people have a lot to say when they really don’t know what’s going on.”

Regarding his family thinking these trade rumors were true, Crosby said on his “The Rush with Maxx Crosby” show, “I’ve seen so many things. I’ve had literally family members like, ‘You’re going to Detroit? You’re going to Philly?’ And then people are making up quotes like Maxx said, ‘Me and Davante are like a package deal.’ Some accounts taking that legitimately and they got 20,000 likes on it, and I’m like this is (expletive) insane.”

In 2022, Crosby signed a four-year, $94 Million contract with the Raiders, with an annual average salary of $23,500,000.