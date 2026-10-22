Promising Former Lions RB Makes Big Move With NFC South Contender

A former Detroit Lions running back who flashed potential but failed to find a roster spot is getting a big opportunity in the NFC South.

The Carolina Panthers announced that they signed running back Anthony Tyus III to their active roster, the team’s latest roster move on the second-year running back. Tyus has moved into a significant role with the Panthers, earning a ticket from the practice squad to the 53-man roster in the meantime.

Anthony Tyus III Earning NFL Shot After Fizzling Out in Detroit

The Panthers had already elevated Tyus from their practice squad for three games this season, giving him an important role on special teams. He has five kickoff returns for 127 total yards, an average of 25.4 yards per return. He also plays on special teams coverage units, making one tackle.

Tyus initially earned some buzz with the Lions after signing as an undrafted free agent last season. Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website noted that he showed his potential during a strong college career at Ohio.

“Tyus rushed for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt and 93.5 yards per game this past season,” Twentyman wrote. “Additionally, he caught 16 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.”

Emmett Matasovsky of SI.com added that Tyus showed a good combination of speed and power during his college career.

“When watching tape on Tyus, the first thing that sticks out is the ability to power through defenders,” Matasovsky wrote. “In his Ohio debut, against the Syracuse Orange, the Bobcat back had 114 yards after contact, most among all players squaring off against the Power Four in Week 1. Tyus will lower the shoulder and play the role of a bruiser.

“While power is his game, Tyus showcased some shiftiness in 2024. In the same game against the Orange, Tyus rushed for 203 yards and led the FBS with 14 missed tackles.”

Anthony Tyus III Filling Open Roster Spot in Carolina

Tyus will fill a roster spot that the Panthers just vacated by cutting ties with rookie offensive tackle Albert Reese IV.

Reporter Joe Person of The Athletic noted that Tyus earned the roster spot through his dedication on special teams

“Panthers are signing RB Anthony Tyus III from their practice squad to fill the open roster spot, per league source,” Person wrote in a post on X. “Tyus has become a valuable special teams member and had a partial punt block last week vs. the Eagles.”

The Panthers sit atop the NFC South at 3-2, holding a 1.5-game lead over the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.