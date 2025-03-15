Lions Avoided Disaster With Latest Signing

The Detroit Lions are making plenty of moves during the offseason, and they’re trying to come back from a loss that still stings against the Washington Commanders in the playoffs. The 2024 Lions team was really expected to take the franchise to the Super Bowl for the first time in the history of the Lions, but unfortunately, those dreams ended with a Washington win on January 18.

It still hurts, but the show must go on, and the Lions have been busy during the offseason filling some key roles.

As it turns out, one of the team’s newest signing almost went with a different team. But, in the end, he wanted Detroit.

Washington Almost Got New Detroit Lions Player

The Lions have been dealing with a lot of turnover this season, but they’ve also adding some key players. One of the most notable is cornerback D.J. Reed, who is now signed to a massive three-year, $48 million deal.

During Reed’s introductory press conference on Thursday, March 14, the player said that in the end, he was going to sign with either the Detroit Lions or the Washington Commanders. He said that he decided to go with the Lions for a few reasons, all of them good.

“I wanted to get paid. I wanted to play with dogs,” he said. “I’m going to a great team and have a shot at that Lombardi.”

He added, “I’m really looking forward to playing with the safety duo. That’s something I was very excited about. I’m going to be playing with two All-Pro safeties, which will definitely take my game to the next level.”

Reed, who hails from Kansas State product, will be replacing Carlton Davis, who took a lucrative deal with the New England Patriots. Davis was expected to leave the Lions, since he would have been very expensive for them to keep in the fold.

What D.J. Reed Means to the Lions

Reed was one of the hottest cornerback free agents in the market and will bring a lot of grit and talent to the Lions. He was with the New York Jets for the past three years and helped the Jets round out the season with a top-four pass defense since 2022. Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is now heading up the Jets, so it feels good to snag one of his own.

During Reed’s 46 career games with the Jets, he had 220 tackles, 32 pass deflections, seven TFLs and two interceptions. He also finished with at least a 70 overall and coverage grade from PFF with the Jets from 2022 to 2024.

“I think it fits very well,” Reed said of how his playing style will mesh with the Detroit Lions’ defense. “The reason being is I’m a scrappy guy myself. I have grit. I’m a tenacious player. I want to dominate and win every rep.”

He added, “I’m a willing tackler. Most corners don’t want to tackle. Most corners want to cover. I like to throw myself out there when I have to and I also want to cover as well. I think I fit well.”