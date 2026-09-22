Lions Make Final Decision on Veteran DB After Season-Ending Injury

The Detroit Lions were already shorthanded on defense when they traveled to Buffalo to take on the red-hot Bills, and ended up leaving the Thursday night showdown with both a loss and another hit to the secondary.

Veteran defensive back Avonte Maddox was hurt during the game, which the team later revealed to be a season-ending foot injury. Head coach Dan Campbell revealed that he would need to undergo surgery, and on Tuesday the Lions made the move official.

Lions Officially Add Avonte Maddox to Injured Reserve

The Lions placed Maddox on injured reserve to start the week, opening up a roster spot that can be used to boost the secondary.

The Lions were already missing their starting safety tandem of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, who both started the season on the reserve/PUP list and will miss at least the first four games.

The Lions did add a bit of help to the secondary, signing safety Bishop Fitzgerald from the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ practice squad and releasing linebacker Joe Bachie. The moves still left the Lions with an open roster spot, which could allow them to sign a defensive back from the practice squad or scan the open market for some help.

Dan Campbell Remains Confident in Defense Despite Rough Start

Despite getting off to a rough start — giving up 30 points to the New Orleans Saints in an overtime win in Week 1 and 41 points to their loss to the Bills on Thursday — Campbell said he was still confident in defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

“I believe in Sheppard. I believe he’s an outstanding coach. There’s a bump in the road,” Campbell said, via ESPN. “I think this staff is outstanding. That defensive staff.

“It’s a veteran staff, and I think they’re versatile and we’ve got to coach better — and they can coach better, I can coach better, but I believe they’re the right guys to get this thing done.”

Campbell added that help could be coming soon, noting that Ahmed Hassanein and Ennis Rakestraw are making their way back from their own injuries.

“I mean they could,” Campbell said when asked if either could return this week. “That’s one of those things we kind of have talked about and I thought about over the weekend. It’s like, man, who deserves an opportunity here? Who’s going to give us the best chance? Who do we need to get a look at? And so yeah, I mean right now I’m open to everything. I’m open and we’re looking at everything. And so yeah, there are always a chance.”