Detroit Lions’ Backup Quarterback Job May Have Been Decided On Saturday

The Detroit Lions have officially wrapped up their 2026 preseason with a 2-1 record, earning consecutive victories over the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener earlier this month.

The Lions, who took down the Colts on Saturday afternoon by a 25-16 final score at Lucas Oil Stadium, got a strong performance from quarterback Joshua Dobbs, whom the club recently signed to a one-year contract following the retirement of former backup Teddy Bridgewater.

And while Luke Altmyer saw action on Saturday, it was Dobbs who stood out and staked a major claim to be named the official backup to Jared Goff when the regular season opens up against the New Orleans Saints on September 13.

The Detroit Lions Backup Quarterback Position May Have Been Settled On Saturday Against The Colts

On Saturday, Dobbs completed 15 of 19 passing attempts for 128 yards and a pair of touchdown passes; he also earned a 128.9 quarterback rating.

Meanwhile, Altmyer finished 7-of-11 passing for 55 yards and an interception, along with another turnover.

While nothing is official as of this point, it looks more and more like Dobbs is trending to be Goff’s backup when the season begins. According to head coach Dan Campbell, the composure that Dobbs showed against the Colts stood out.