Lions GM Delivers Bad News on Myles Garrett Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions have been identified as one of the most likely landing spots for Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, who requested permission from the team to seek a trade and is expected to garner significant interest.

But Lions general manager Brad Holmes warned that landing the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year won’t be easy — and may not be part of the team’s gameplan, anyway.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL scouting combine this week, Holmes said the team wants to find an edge rushing counterpart to star Aidan Hutchinson but knows it would come at a high cost to add another star, with teams likely not be willing to help the Lions add the final piece to their Super Bowl puzzle.