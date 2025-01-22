Lions Get More Bad News as Offseason Begins

It’s been a rough few days for the Detroit Lions. Not only did the team lose their playoff game to the Washington Commanders with a 45-31 final score, but they’ve also parted with high-profile offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who’s heading to NFC North rival the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, the hard news doesn’t stop there.

It appears the band is breaking up, and if this trend continues, the Lions will be a different team next season. Not that they won’t continue to be great, but it appears they’ll have a different makeup.

Multiple Detroit Lions Coaching Staff Members Departing

It’s not just Johnson. More of Detroit’s coaching staff is splintering and going to other opportunities in the NFL. It’s been less than a week since the Lions lost their playoff game, and multiple staff members are already showing interest in other teams. Cue the Queen song, “Another One Bites the Dust.”

On Wednesday, January 22, NFL insider and expert Josina Anderson reported on X that Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is taking the head coaching job with the New York Jets. He was largely expected to take the gig, but a deal hadn’t been made as of his meeting with the team on Tuesday, January 21.

In her post, Anderson stated that she’s been told that Glenn “has made it known he’s planning to take the Jets head coach job, as early as yesterday, per multiple league sources.” She added that, “This is the expectation still, barring a major setback or flub.”

Aside From Johnson and Glenn, More Staff Leaving

While losing both Johnson and Glenn is major for the Detroit Lions, they have another coaching position to fill now, too. NFL analyst and expert Adam Schefter also reported on Wednesday that Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams is leaving Detroit to become the New England Patriots defensive coordinator, per sources who connected with Schefter and Patriots reporter Mike Reiss. So, Detroit will be down another assistant coach.

Williams worked with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee from 2018 to 2023, so the two will be reunited in New England. That’s a long time to work together, so it’s no surprise that Vrabel wanted to get Williams back to his team.

Williams was only with the Lions for one season, but he helped coach a bevy of talent, including Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike and more. Williams also had a personal connection with Campbell and worked with the head coach when he was on the Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff in 2015.

While losing Williams isn’t as high-profile as the Lions losing Johnson and Glenn, it’s still significant and shows that Campbell is really going to have to make some strong choices for his coaching staff during the offseason.

One more member of the Lions coaching staff could also be gone soon. Per to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley had a second interview for the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, January 21, and this one was in person. Fraley has been the Lions’ offensive line coach for five seasons and has been integral is the rebuild of the team.