Lions Icon Barry Sanders Doesn’t Hold Back When Discussing Jahmyr Gibbs

While the Detroit Lions are still searching for their elusive first Super Bowl appearance in club history, they have been fortunate to have boasted some of the best talents in NFL history throughout different eras.

But it was running back Barry Sanders, widely regarded as the greatest running back in NFL history, who electrified audiences week after week and gave fans something to cheer for, even during lean seasons.

While there is likely never going to be another player in the mold of Sanders, the Lions do have themselves a talented running back in Jahmyr Gibbs, who has already put himself in the history books of the franchise by beating the Hall of Famer’s record of most touchdowns before turning 24 years of age.

Detroit Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Looks Up To Barry Sanders

While sitting down with local Detroit sports journalist Brad Galli, both Sanders and Gibbs expressed admiration for one another.

When asked how hard he works to elevate his performance on the field when he knows Sanders is watching, Gibbs had a simple answer.

“Because he’s a legend, he’s the best (running) back ever, so whenever he’s around, I just want to put my best foot forward and just give him a show,” he said.

For Sanders, he sees a mix of so many great running backs who played before Gibbs in his overall playing style.

“I see so many great running backs that have played this game in him,” Sanders said. “Whether it’s Gale Sayers, just that elusiveness and suddenness of maybe a Barry Sanders or an Adrian Peterson, and just knowing how to deal with the guy on the other side of the ball and those great defensive players, he makes it look easy a lot of times. I see so many great running backs in him, and he’s been watching some running backs in the day.”

Barry Sanders Was Rooting For Jahmyr Gibbs To Break His Record

Sanders was rooting for Gibbs to break his record of most touchdowns by a player before the age of 24, which he called “awesome”. He also hoped that more of his records would soon be broken by Gibbs.

“It was awesome, it was awesome,” Sanders said. “I wasn’t surprised, right? He was on a heck of a pace, and I’m hoping that there are more Barry Sanders records that will fall soon. But yeah, I think it was the first of many.”

Sanders continued by saying that while he loved former Lions Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford, there’s something particularly special about Gibbs, given that he’s a running back.

“I would say, all the many years I’ve been retired, we haven’t had this kind of player at running back,” he said. “It’s a different experience going to the game. I loved Calvin Johnson, I loved Matthew Stafford. But we haven’t had this kind of baller in the back field – it lights a spark in me, because all my life, I’ve loved running backs. To have one in the building, in Ford Field, in his prime, it’s special.”