Lions’ Ben Johnson to Bears, Aaron Glenn Landing Spot Clearer

The Detroit Lions are now in their offseason, and it’s an one unlike head coach Dan Campbell and company have experienced before, because they’ll likely be looking to hire both a new offensive and defensive coordinator. Now that the Lions have fallen to the Washington Commanders in the NFL playoffs, both Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are available to start interviewing with other teams for head coach positions, both in-person and online, per the NFL rules.
NFL experts and analysts are sharing what they know about Johnson and Glenn, and that points to both when deals will happen and where the two coordinators will land and become head coaches.
Status of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn Landing New Gigs: Report
Johnson is already gone, according to a January 20 report from Tom Pelissero, and he’s set to be the Chicago Bears‘ new head coach.
In a post on X, Pelissero stated, “A new day in Chicago: The #Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Ben Johnson as their head coach, per sources.” He added that Johnson is going to fly to Chicago and that the “contract parameters are in place,” so “barring a last-minute snag,” Detroit’s Johnson will be with one of the Lions’ NFC North rivals.
The quick move echoes what NFL insider and expert Adam Schefter of ESPN said earlier on Sunday. Schefter said that he believed Johnson and Glenn would land head coaching jobs “no later than the middle of this week,” in a January 20 appearance.
Also regarding Johnson, on Sunday, January 19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network repeated what he’s said multiple times, that the Las Vegas Raiders were going hard after Johnson and that he’s considered not only a top but the top candidate for the position. Rapoport added that the Raiders “will work to schedule an in-person interview” with Johnson, but that Johnson will “have options.”
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported in a January 20 post on X, “Ben Johnson is expected to lock in his schedule over the next days for in-person meetings. So far, three teams—Raiders, Bears, and Jaguars—have shown strong interest in him. That said, it’s possible Johnson won’t meet with all three, as he’s still figuring out his next steps.”
As for Glenn, the path is getting clearer for him, too. According to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Glenn is predicted to have an in-person interview with the New York Jets on Tuesday, January 21. If the two don’t come to a deal during that interview, Glenn also has an in-person meeting scheduled with the Saints on Wednesday, January 22.
CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones also names the Saints and Jets as the two most likely gigs for Glenn. He has ties to both teams from his career in the NFL, so their mutual interest makes sense.
Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Talks Coordinator Situation
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Campbell said that he expects to “lose both” Johnson and Glenn, but that he hasn’t “been told anything.” Campbell also said that he’s “got a feeling, but I’m prepared to lose both.”
“We’ve got guys on staff that are more than qualified to be outstanding in those roles, but that does not mean I’m not looking outside either,” Campbell said regarding who will replace the two coordinators. “I want what I believe is going to be as close to what we have been as possible. We don’t lose what we’re about and our identity. We’re going to stay true to who we are.”
Comments
Lions’ Ben Johnson to Bears, Aaron Glenn Landing Spot Clearer