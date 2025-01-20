Lions’ Ben Johnson to Bears, Aaron Glenn Landing Spot Clearer

The Detroit Lions are now in their offseason, and it’s an one unlike head coach Dan Campbell and company have experienced before, because they’ll likely be looking to hire both a new offensive and defensive coordinator. Now that the Lions have fallen to the Washington Commanders in the NFL playoffs, both Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are available to start interviewing with other teams for head coach positions, both in-person and online, per the NFL rules.

NFL experts and analysts are sharing what they know about Johnson and Glenn, and that points to both when deals will happen and where the two coordinators will land and become head coaches.

Status of Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn Landing New Gigs: Report

Johnson is already gone, according to a January 20 report from Tom Pelissero, and he’s set to be the Chicago Bears‘ new head coach.

In a post on X, Pelissero stated, “A new day in Chicago: The #Bears are finalizing a deal to hire Ben Johnson as their head coach, per sources.” He added that Johnson is going to fly to Chicago and that the “contract parameters are in place,” so “barring a last-minute snag,” Detroit’s Johnson will be with one of the Lions’ NFC North rivals.

The quick move echoes what NFL insider and expert Adam Schefter of ESPN said earlier on Sunday. Schefter said that he believed Johnson and Glenn would land head coaching jobs “no later than the middle of this week,” in a January 20 appearance.

Also regarding Johnson, on Sunday, January 19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network repeated what he’s said multiple times, that the Las Vegas Raiders were going hard after Johnson and that he’s considered not only a top but the top candidate for the position. Rapoport added that the Raiders “will work to schedule an in-person interview” with Johnson, but that Johnson will “have options.”