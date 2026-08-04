Former Lions OC Ben Johnson Invokes Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the NLF at his respective position, and once again, he will be a key part of the club’s offense as they look to bounce back from what was a disappointing 9-8 season.

The Lions, who had been atop the NFC North Division for consecutive seasons in 2023 and 2024, saw their reign come to a close, while the divisional rival Chicago Bears earned the top spot in the Division for 2025.

Of course, the Bears are now led by former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Despite losing both regular season games to the Lions, Johnson and the Bears not only won the Division but earned a trip to the NFL postseason, while Detroit’s season was finished after game No. 17.

Former Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson Invokes Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown When Discussing Luther Burden III

Like the Lions, Johnson and the Bears are in the full swing of things in Training Camp in preparation for the upcoming season.

And he’s already seeing several attributes in second-year wide receiver Luther Burden III that remind him of when he over saw St. Brown with the Lions.

“They kind of flip a switch when they go on the field, and they feel like they’re invincible and they’re the best players out there,” Johnson said.

“St. Brown in Detroit, who I have a strong affinity for, he plays the game the same way,” Johnson said. “I feel that from Luther. I know he wasn’t a full-time starter for us a year ago, but the snaps that he did have, he’s got that competitive edge and desire to be great. It’s carried over into the spring and summer as well. He’s been a regular in the building, working with our strength staff. He wants to be the most conditioned player on the team. Wants to be one of the strongest receivers on the team and just continues to soak in all the knowledge.”

Burden, whom the Bears took in the second round (39th overall pick) of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Missouri, finished his rookie season with 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns, with nearly three-quarters of his receiving yards coming over his final eight regular-season games.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Ready To Help The Lions Bounce Back

Earlier this year, St. Brown indicated that he’s as motivated as he’s ever been to help the Lions bounce back from missing the NFL postseason in 2025.

“I’ve been excited to get back to work. I feel like last year, we had a disappointing season as a team. That’s how we feel internally. So, I’ve just been excited to get back to work,” St. Brown told ESPN in May. “I’ve been motivated as ever. I feel like I’m motivated every year, but this year, I feel like it was a little different.”

Playing in his fifth NFL campaign, St. Brown hauled in 117 catches and accumulated 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns. In doing so, he became just the fourth NFL player with 100-plus receptions and at least 10 receiving touchdowns for the third straight season.