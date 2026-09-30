Veteran Lions Cornerback Benched Amid Early Season Struggles

The Detroit Lions were forced to make some changes to their secondary after being hit with a series of injuries before the start of the regular season, and now they’re making more moves amid struggles for a veteran cornerback.

The Lions took cornerback Rock Ya-Sin out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, and now the 30-year-old appears to be falling further down the depth chart.

As SI.com writer Christian Booher noted, the Lions shifted away from Ya-Sin on Sunday and instead gave the role to another struggling defensive back in Ennis Rakestraw.

“Detroit kept Rakestraw active on Sunday, and he out-repped Ya-Sin who had 13 snaps after starting the team’s first two games this season,” Booher wrote.

The game represented Rakestraw’s first appearance of the season after being a healthy scratch for each of the first two games. Booher noted that he played well, giving hope that he may have moved beyond injury struggles.

“He played 23 defensive snaps in the win, and was one of the team’s highest-graded players by Pro Football Focus with a 65.9 overall defensive grade,” Booher wrote.

“The Missouri product allowed one completion for six yards on four targets and had a pass breakup. He’s been the topic of plenty of discussion due to his injury issues through the first two years of his career, and with the struggles in the secondary he has a chance to be really impactful moving forward.”

Ya-Sin didn’t do much with his limited opportunities on the field, Booher added.

“Per PFF, Ya-Sin allowed two completions on four targets in Sunday’s game,” Booher wrote. “Through his first three appearances, the Temple product has allowed an opposing passer rating of 96.7 on throws in his direction.”

Lions Could Near Decision on Two Injured Defensive Backs

The Lions were forced to start the season without their star safety tandem as both Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph were placed on the reserve/PUP list. Both of them will be eligible to return after this week’s game, though it was not clear yet if either had progressed enough through rehab to take the field any time soon.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he couldn’t begin to give a timeline for Joseph and his chronic knee issue.

“It’s going to come as it comes, and he’s not ready,” Campbell said. “We’re trying to get him there as fast as we can, and we’re trying to be as smart about it as we can. And if he’s ready, when he’s ready, of course we want to play him and get him on the field.”