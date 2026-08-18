Ex-Lions DT Cut By NFL’s Worst Team After First Preseason Game

A former Detroit Lions defensive lineman is looking for a new NFL home after being cut by the NFL’s worst team in 2025.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they released former Lions defensive tackle Benito Jones, making room to sign veteran wide receiver Noah Brown. Jones has now bounced around the league since spending a season with the Lions.

Benito Jones Looking to Return From Injury

“Jones has started in 23 of 31 games played since 2024, logging 39 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, a sack and a pass deflection,” Woods wrote. “His 2025 campaign ended in late December after the Dolphins placed him on injured reserve with a season-ending back injury.”

Jones will become a free agent, though it’s not clear if the Lions would consider adding him for the remainder of the preseason. The team has a rising talent in second-year defensive lineman Tyler Lacy, who earned good reviews from head coach Dan Campbell.

Lions Have Competition on Defensive Line

The Lions have seen some departures from their defensive line, losing D.J. Reader, Roy Lopez, and Al-Quadin Muhammad in the offseason.

“Their departures – especially Muhammad’s – have paved the way for Lacy to see an increased role in Detroit’s defense under coordinator Kelvin Sheppard,” noted MLive.com’s Woods. “Last season, Lacy suited up in 10 games with four starts, logging 21 total tackles, six pressures, six quarterback hits, and one sack.”

Campbell hinted that Woods could see an even bigger role this year thanks to her versatility.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s stout, he’s physical,” Campbell said. “And, so for that big end, especially big end in base, he’s like the perfect big end in base. … The next step for him will be some of this stuff where, OK, now we transition to nickel, slide to the three-technique. Can you get an edge on some of this rush stuff?”

Lacy said he’s excited to be part of a talented group and learned a lot from facing off against offensive linemen like Penei Sewell and Tate Ratledge in practice.

“Iron sharpens Iron,” Lacy said. “I feel like every time I’m out there going against them every day, I feel like I’m just getting better and better and just picking up on keys. We got some vets on the O-line, so just playing a vet, that’s the savvy vet-ness, and just trying to go out there and just play. And that’s good for me.”