Lions Named ‘Absolutely the Best Spot’ for New Quarterback Candidate

The Detroit Lions have a strong record of 10-1 going into their Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears, and their squad is solid. But, there’s always room for improvement, especially when it comes to depth.

For example, if Lions quarterback Jared Goff were to get injured, Detroit would likely rely on backup quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has yet to really prove himself in a pro NFL atmosphere. That’s where a just-released, blockbuster quarterback comes into play.

New QB Option is a ‘Good Guy’ and Would Fit Detroit’s Culture

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones parted ways with the team on Friday, and now, he’s officially a free agent. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jones “prefers to sign with a playoff contender, and potential destinations include Baltimore and Minnesota.”

Well, Detroit isn’t Baltimore or Minnesota, but the Motor City is certainly a playoff contender.

NFL analyst and expert Mike Payton of A to Z Sports says that “Detroit is absolutely the best spot” for Jones.

In a November 25 feature, he writes that while Jones obviously wouldn’t replace franchise quarterback Goff, the “Lions have a great team that they can put around Jones to help rebuild him.”

“Dan Campbell, Mark Brunell, Ben Johnson, Tanner Engstrand and even Goff himself could be invaluable for Jones to get back on the right track,” Payton noted. “Then maybe the Lions have a trade chip at some point.”

So, where would Jones fit? Obviously, he would make for a solid backup quarterback. In 10 games this season, Jones has 2,070 passing yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Payton added that the Lions “need to make sure that you have some contingency plans in place in case the worst happens.”

“Jones is a great contingency plan,” Payton said. He also added that Hooker isn’t isn’t “ready for this yet” and that the forces at the Lions “know that he’s not ready.”

Perhaps most importantly, Payton says that Jones would fit the fuzzy-warm culture of the Detroit Lions. He notes that Jones “is not a locker room cancer or toxic or anything like that,” which seems like a low bar, but it’s something that needs to be considered.

“This is a good guy that has simply been in the wrong place,” he added. “His comments after getting benched really showed what he’s all about.”

Daniel Jones Could Be the ‘Ideal Fit’ for the Detroit Lions

Brad Berreman of SideLion report agrees with Payton about Jones. He says the “Lions look like the ideal fit for” for the thwarted quarterback.

“On one hand, Jones should want to go somewhere he can play right away to end this season so he can rehab his value going into the offseason,” Berreman noted. “But if he wants to join a playoff contender and ‘develop in an offensive system where he can learn and grow,’ the Lions look like an ideal fit-and arguably they’re the most ideal fit for him.”

Not everyone sees Jones and the Lions a match made in football heaven, though. In a November 24 feature, Mark Powell of FanSided says that the Lions “don’t have much use for Jones.”

Powell also says that he doesn’t “see a path to playing time in the Motor City for Jones, something he wants from the jump.”