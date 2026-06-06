Lions’ Blake Miller Doesn’t Hold Back On First Impression Of Detroit Fans

While there was some speculation that the Detroit Lions could try and trade up in the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft, they stayed pat and selected offensive tackle Blake Miller out of Clemson with the 17th overall pick.

Miller has already been working on endearing himself to the local Detroit community, and threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday evening at Comerica Park prior to the Detroit Tigers facing the Seattle Mariners.

Interviewing with sportscaster Brad Galli, Miller talked about his early impressions of the Motor City and how he’s been welcomed by the fan base that will be cheering him on across the street at Ford Field for the next several seasons.

Detroit Lions Draft Selection Blake Miller Threw The First Pitch At A Tigers Game

Speaking with sportscaster Brad Galli, Miller expressed gratitude for the invitation to throw out the first pitch prior to a Tigers game, and explained that he’s been getting more and more comfortable in his new surroundings in Detroit.

“It was definitely a special invitation to receive, and I was just so grateful to be here,” Miller said. “Had to get a little bit warmed up beforehand and make sure I have a good showing, but it’s amazing to be here and see everyone, and just continuing to get a feel for the city and see everything.”

“It’s amazing, it was great to meet everyone here,” he continued. “There’s a lot of history and amazing people to see. It’s been great.”

It wasn’t long ago that Miller’s new Lions teammate Penei Sewell threw a perfect strike of a ceremonial opening first pitch at a Tigers game.

“Oh, I know, Penei was already telling me that he threw a strike right down the middle, so he told me I have big shoes to fill,” Miller said.

Blake Miller Is Feeling The Love From Detroit Sports Fans

While he’s only been a member of the Detroit Lions for a short while now, the support that Miller has received has made the transition to the Motor City all the more easier.

“Just like the amount of support I’ve received from all the people in Detroit,” Miller said. “Whether it’s on social media or just meeting people, just the warm welcome I’ve felt has been amazing. It’s very clear how much Detroit football and Detroit sports means to people of the city. It just makes me want to go that much harder to give my all for these people because they deserve it.”

An Ohio native, Miller grew up watching the Cleveland Indians, now known as the Cleveland Guardians. But as he put it, he’s fully on board with Detroit now.

“Growing up I watched the Indians, but it’s Detroit or die now,” Miller said.

During his years at Clemson from 2022 to 2025, Miller earned Freshman All-American honors in 2022 and was a three-time All-ACC selection. Not only did he start all 54 games, but he also set a new school record with 3,778 offensive snaps while also allowing only 79 total career pressures.