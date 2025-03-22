Lions Trade Proposal Sends $51 Million Edge Rusher to Detroit

“Because of injuries, the 26-year-old missed five games. Even when healthy, he made a minimal impact, registering 13 tackles, three for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble,” Moton wrote.

Moton noted that the Lions gave Huff a three-year contract worth $51 million last offseason, but struggled to find a place for him on the field due to injuries and inconsistent play and could have “buyer’s remorse after one season.”

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton explored several potential NFL trades, suggesting the Lions could find a partner in the Philadelphia Eagles . Moton proposed the Lions trade for edge rusher Bryce Huff in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Moton added that the Eagles could be willing to part with Huff for a reasonable price, which could be attractive for a Lions team in need of a reliable pass rusher to line up opposite Hutchinson.

“Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio used him sparingly. Huff played over 47 percent of the snaps in only three of his 12 appearances, and he didn’t suit up for Super Bowl LIX.”

“The Lions don’t have a reliable edge-rusher other than Aidan Hutchinson.” Moton wrote. “They haven’t re-signed Za’Darius Smith, and 2022 second-rounder Josh Paschal hasn’t panned out. Marcus Davenport re-signed with the team, but he’s played in just six games over the last two years because of injuries.

“Huff could carve out a starting role opposite Hutchinson on the defensive line in Detroit.”

Other Options for Detroit

The Lions could have other avenues to explore in their quest to boost the pass rush. suggested the Lions could use their No. 28 overall pick to land edge rusher Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M.

Edwards noted that Stewart has all the physical attributes of a productive pass rusher, but struggled to translate that to results on the field at times for the Aggies. The Lions could be a perfect place for the young edge rusher to grow into his potential while another player gets the majority of attention from opposing offensive lines.

“Shemar Stewart has incredible athletic potential for a human being of his size, but the production has just not been there to this point in his career,” Edwards wrote. “He goes to Detroit where he does not have to be the team’s most productive pass rusher immediately since it already has Aidan Hutchinson.”