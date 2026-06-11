Lions’ Brian Branch Injury Situation Takes Turn After Dan Campbell’s Latest Comments

Among the many injuries suffered by the Detroit Lions in the 2025 NFL season, which resulted in them missing the postseason for the first time since 2023, was losing safety Brian Branch to a devastating Achilles injury in early December. The injury took place in Week 14 in Detroit’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys when Branch attempted to break up a pass in the end zone, and landed awkwardly; he was carted off the field.

Naturally, the nature of that injury made it impossible for Branch to return for the rest of the season, and his status for Training Camp, which begins late next month, remains in doubt.

And the latest news from head coach Dan Campbell didn’t exactly sound promising on his chances of returning to action any time soon.

Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Offered The Latest On Brian Branch

When asked if he anticipates Branch being a participant in Training Camp, Campbell wasn’t able to commit one way or another.

“Uh, I don’t know…..I guess there’s always a chance. I’m going to just go ahead and widen the window so we don’t have to talk about it anymore. Let’s just go ahead and say December,” Campbell said of Branch on Thursday. “Anything before that is a bonus. That way you don’t have to ask me. I would ask too, though.”

Branch, who could potentially be a candidate for the physically unable to perform PUP list to start the 2026 season, has yet to experience any major setbacks in his rehabilitation. However, Campbell stopped short of putting a set timeline for a potential return for him.

“Look, there’s no setbacks with him. That’s what I can tell you. He’s doing a good job,” Campbell said. “He’s putting in the work, but until we really get closer, I hate to start throwing a timetable on him, but he’s doing well.”

“I think you always want to know that your guys are healthy and that this is truly healed,” Campbell said. “You always kind of want to lean that way, knowing the investment that would go into that.”

Right now, the Lions are testing different combinations at the safety position because of the unavailability of Branch as well as Kerby Joseph, who also suffered a season-ending injury.

The Lions Are Keeping Close Tabs On Brian Branch’s Progress

According to comments made by GM Brad Holmes in March, he’s actually kept tabs on other NFL players who have suffered similar injuries to Branch.

“You know, I actually have,” said Holmes. “And I don’t want to say the player, but there was a guy that I saw recently that had a similar injury, and saw his movement skills and was like, ‘Wow, you would have like, I wouldn’t have known that he had that injury.’ So, I thought that was the most recent example that I thought was very encouraging.

“Now, we’ve run a lot of data and analysis and a lot of deep dives just on that injury and all that stuff obviously,” Holmes commented further. “But just hoping for the best in his recovery. I know he’s working hard. He’s got the right mindset and, so again, just like Kerby (Joseph), we’ll just kind of continue to monitor. Seeing how he’s progressing and see where it goes.”