Lions’ Cade Mays Doesn’t Hold Back First Impressions Of Jared Goff

As part of Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes’ effort to help rebuild Detroit’s offensive line, he signed center Cade Mays to a three-year contract worth $25 million.

Mays arrives in Detroit having already spent time with both the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, during which he’s appeared in a total of 52 games (27 starts).

And based on what he’s had to say about his short time in the Motor City so far, he’s been able to lean on quarterback Jared Goff for assistance in acclimating himself to his new surroundings along with the new offensive scheme they’re learning under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Detroit Lions Center Cade Mays Speaks Honestly About Playing With Jared Goff

While their time together so far has been short, Mays feels a natural connection with Goff, whom he described as nothing but helpful.

“It’s a new offense for me,” Mays said. “(Jared) Goff’s been a part of it a long time, so just leaning on him, asking him questions, what he sees, what he’s looking for, and seeing it through his lens.”

As far as his comfort level playing center, Mays explained that everything has been clicking so far.

“In the NFL, I don’t know if there’s ever that point. There’s new looks every week, so you just keep growing. But I feel like we’ve done a great job this week,” said Mays. “Jared’s been awesome with helping me with the questions I have and the looks (from Kelvin Sheppard’s defense). So, it’s been great.”

Meanwhile, Goff is looking forward to building a relationship with one of his new weapons on the offensive line that will be tasked with protecting him from opposition defenses.

“We have not had much time yet, but we will. We will do some dinner with the O-line and whatnot. I intend to be intentional about building that relationship with him,” said Goff. “But, he is such an easy guy to get along with, he has done a hell of a job so far. It’s not an easy offense to just step into and lead the charge in some ways upfront.”

Communication Is The Key To Success

So far, there have been no issues with communication between Goff and Mays, which will be a major part of their future success.

“It’s very important,” said Mays. “We’ve just got to be on the same page and communicate the same. Learning how he sees things and how he communicates and just upping my game on that level. I feel like we’ve done a great job this week.”

Additionally, head coach Dan Campbell had nothing but good things to say about Mays so far.

“I like those guys. And it’s early, but Cade (Mays) man, he’s a good-looking dude, man,” said Campbell. “He’s a big man, he’s built right, moves pretty good. And now, it’s just getting up to speed with our terminology, the MIKE points, all that. But, I like Cade, man. He’s a good fit for us. He’s a good fit for us.”