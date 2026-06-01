Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell And Jared Goff Slip In Latest NFL Rankings

The 2026 NFL season will mark the sixth season for the Detroit Lions in which Jared Goff and Dan Campbell work with one another, and this year, they’re out to prove that last season that resulted in missing the NFL postseason was the exception to the rule, not the new normal.

Campbell has become known for his gutsy play-calling and willingness to take calculated risks, while Goff posted impressive numbers for the Lions in 2025. That made the team’s failure to reach the playoffs even more disappointing, especially given the lofty expectations surrounding the franchise entering the year and the talent assembled on both sides of the ball.

As for where they rank among the NFL’s top head coach-quarterback duos, they have now learned where they stand compared to last season, offering a fresh perspective on how they are viewed around the league heading into the 2026 campaign.

Based on the latest ranking from Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame, the duo took a step backward from where they were at this point last year.

Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell And QB Jared Goff Find Out Their Overall Ranking

According to Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame, the duo of Campbell and Goff come in at No. 12 overall, which is down one spot (No. 11) from where they were ranked at this point last year.

“After surprisingly missing the playoffs last year, the Lions are looking to rebound,” Verderame wrote. “For Campbell, it’s a prove-it season. Going into 2025, Detroit had lost both coordinators, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, putting more pressure on Campbell to succeed. Instead, the offense ranked fifth in yards and points after being second and first, respectively, under Johnson, while the defense remained mediocre, sitting 18th.”

He continued:

“Goff continued putting up huge numbers with 4,564 yards and 34 touchdowns, but saw his EPA drop from +144.0 in 2024 to +79.1, still checking in fifth, however. There’s room for the Lions to shoot up the rankings, but much of that depends on Campbell’s ability to get something out of a defense that is hoping safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and do-it-all defensive back Brian Branch (Achilles) can regain their star status.”

Can Campbell and Goff lead the Lions back to the NFL postseason in the upcoming 2026 NFL season?

Dan Campbell Emphatically Defended Jared Goff

This past December, Campbell had a message for anyone who doubted Goff – don’t.

“Jared Goff is a stud,” Campbell said emphatically during an interview on 97.1 The Ticket. “He’s an absolute stud. We’re fortunate to have him as a quarterback. He’s a winning quarterback in this league. He played at a very high level all season long. He played even better than he played the year before, and he’s continued to play better. We’re thankful to have him. I’m thankful to have him. He’s an absolute stud. He’s a pro. He’s going nowhere.”

The duo of Campbell and Goff has helped lead the Lions franchise to heights that generations of fans had never seen before. Right now, it’s on them to lead the club back to the postseason, and hopefully, with a better result than their last two appearances.